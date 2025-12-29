Torrance Dentist Advances Restorative Care with Precision Digital Scanning Technology

Dr. Adriana Barrera of Barrera Advanced Dentistry now uses the Dexis IOS Intraoral Scanner for all restorative treatments, replacing traditional impression materials with precise digital scans that are transmitted to the lab in seconds. This streamlined approach delivers faster turnaround times, greater accuracy, and a more comfortable patient experience for crowns, onlays, and nightguards.

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrera Advanced Dentistry, a leading dental practice in California's South Bay, has fully integrated the Dexis IOS Intraoral Scanner into its restorative dentistry workflow, offering patients a faster, more comfortable alternative to traditional dental impressions. Under the leadership of Dr. Adriana Barrera, the practice has eliminated the use of impression materials for crowns, onlays, and nightguards, embracing a fully digital approach that enhances precision and significantly reduces treatment time.

The Dexis IOS Intraoral Scanner captures highly detailed digital images of teeth and oral structures using advanced optical technology. Instead of filling the mouth with impression trays and putty-like materials, the scanner creates precise 3D digital models through a quick, non-invasive scan. These digital impressions are transmitted directly to the dental laboratory in seconds, eliminating the delays associated with physical impressions and enabling patients to receive their final restorations in approximately one week rather than the traditional two to three weeks.

"Adopting digital scanning technology has transformed the way we approach restorative dentistry," says Dr. Barrera. "My patients no longer have to endure the discomfort of impression materials, and the accuracy of these digital scans means better-fitting crowns and onlays with fewer adjustments. It's a win for patient comfort and clinical outcomes."

The streamlined digital workflow benefits patients in multiple ways. The lightweight, compact scanner captures a complete arch in just minutes, significantly reducing chair time. Its wide field-of-view and deep focus capabilities ensure detailed imaging even in hard-to-reach areas, resulting in restorations that fit precisely the first time. For patients who have avoided dental care due to anxiety about traditional impressions, this technology offers a more comfortable and less invasive experience.

Dr. Barrera applies the Dexis scanner across a range of restorative procedures, including dental crowns for damaged or decayed teeth, onlays for larger restorations that preserve natural tooth structure, and custom nightguards for patients with bruxism or TMJ concerns. The digital precision of these scans ensures optimal fit and function for each restoration, supporting long-term oral health outcomes.

Barrera Advanced Dentistry continues to invest in cutting-edge technology to deliver the highest standard of care to the South Bay community. By combining advanced digital tools with Dr. Barrera's more than 20 years of clinical experience, the practice offers patients access to modern, comfortable, and effective dental treatments.

More About Dr. Adriana Barrera and Barrera Advanced Dentistry

Dr. Adriana Barrera has provided comprehensive dental care to patients and families for more than 20 years. She earned her Doctor of Dental Science from Pontifical Xavierian University in Bogota, Colombia in 1994, where she also completed a residency in Prosthodontics. After practicing and teaching dentistry in Colombia for a decade, Dr. Barrera obtained her California dental license in 2002 and has served the Los Angeles and South Bay communities ever since.

Dr. Barrera has pursued extensive advanced training in implant and restorative dentistry, including the Loma Linda University & AAID Implant Maxicourse, the Nobel Biocare Implant Mini Residency program, and UCLA School of Dentistry workshops in periodontal surgery and composite restorations. In November 2023, she became an Associate Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID). She is an active member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and Western Los Angeles Dental Society.

Barrera Advanced Dentistry, located in Torrance, California, offers a full range of dental services including preventive care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic treatments, dental implants, oral surgery, and emergency dental care. The practice also provides oral conscious sedation for patients with dental anxiety.

