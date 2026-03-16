Torrance Dentistry Honored as 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Father-son dental team Dr. Steve Yabuno and Dr. Daniel Yabuno earn multi-year Top Patient Rated recognition, celebrating over four decades of comprehensive family dental care in the South Bay community with on-staff periodontists and six-day availability.

TORRANCE, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Torrance Dentistry has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, marking another year of recognition for the practice founded by Dr. Steve Yabuno in 1981. This honor reflects the practice's continued commitment to exceptional patient care and its reputation as a trusted dental home for families throughout Torrance, Redondo Beach, Lomita, and the greater South Bay region.

Torrance Dentistry

The Top Patient Rated designation recognizes dental practices that demonstrate excellence through verified patient feedback and consistent quality of care. Torrance Dentistry has earned this distinction for multiple consecutive years, supported by more than 550 five-star reviews across Google and Yelp. This sustained recognition reflects the practice's dedication to creating positive patient experiences through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and a welcoming environment.

The practice is led by the father-son team of Dr. Steve Yabuno and Dr. Daniel Yabuno, combining over four decades of experience with modern dental techniques and technology. Dr. Steve Yabuno, a UCLA School of Dentistry graduate who completed his residency at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Long Beach, has been serving the Torrance community since 1981. His son, Dr. Daniel Yabuno, a UC San Francisco School of Dentistry graduate who earned his undergraduate degree with honors from UC Irvine, brings expertise in cutting-edge dental technology and contemporary treatment approaches. Together with general dentist Dr. Carrie Wong and periodontists Dr. Violetta Kenigsberg and Dr. Calvin Dang, the team provides comprehensive care spanning general, cosmetic, restorative, and periodontal dentistry.

Torrance Dentistry operates as a full-service dental clinic, offering preventative care, emergency dentistry, dental implants, teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, crowns, bridges, dentures, TMJ treatment, and sedation dentistry. The presence of on-staff periodontists ensures that even specialized gum care and complex periodontal treatments are available under one roof. The practice is open six days a week, including Saturdays, providing flexible scheduling options for busy families and working professionals.

"Being recognized as a Top Patient Rated practice year after year is a tremendous honor that reflects the hard work of our entire team," says Dr. Steve Yabuno. "When I opened this practice in 1981, my goal was to create a dental home where patients feel comfortable and receive the highest standard of care. Working alongside my son Daniel and our exceptional team of doctors and staff, we continue that mission every day. We are grateful for the trust our patients place in us and are committed to serving the South Bay community for generations to come."

More About Torrance Dentistry:

Torrance Dentistry is a family-owned dental practice serving patients throughout the South Bay since 1981. The practice is led by Dr. Steve Yabuno (UCLA School of Dentistry, 1980) and Dr. Daniel Yabuno (UC San Francisco School of Dentistry), along with Dr. Carrie Wong and periodontists Dr. Violetta Kenigsberg and Dr. Calvin Dang. Services include general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, dental implants, periodontal therapy, emergency dentistry, sedation dentistry, and TMJ/TMD treatment. The practice is a member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and Western Dental Society. Torrance Dentistry is located at 3500 Lomita Blvd, Suite 103, Torrance, CA 90505 and is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM, and Friday and Saturday from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.torrancedentistry.com or call (310) 530-7011.

Media Contact

Dr. Steve Yabuno

Torrance Dentistry

(310) 530-7011

SOURCE Torrance Dentistry