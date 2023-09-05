TORRAS Showcases 4 Revolutionary Phone Cases at IFA 2023, Heralding New Trends in Mobile Accessories

News provided by

TORRAS

05 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, the award-winning accessory brand, unveiled its innovations by showcasing a range of kickstand phone cases at IFA 2023. As TORRAS is set to redefine the purpose of phone cases and free users' hands in the age of short video, these groundbreaking products highlighted how technological innovations can address the greatest challenges our smartphones face.

Continue Reading
TORRAS 5 Revolutionary IPhone Cases
TORRAS 5 Revolutionary IPhone Cases
TORRAS in IFA
TORRAS in IFA

At IFA 2023, TORRAS showcased its four latest kickstand phone cases, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to simplifying people's lives through technological innovation. These included the round stand case series UPRO Ostand, the one-piece stand UPRO Pstand, the lens stand case UPRO Lstand, and the frame stand case UPRO Hstand.

As the trend of watching videos on mobile devices increases, TORRAS' kickstand phone cases offer the perfect solution for both horizontal and vertical positioning. With multi-angle adjustment ranging from 40° to 120°, you can easily find the ideal angle to suit your personal needs. For instance, you can place your phone on a table to enjoy hands-free video conferences, or magnetically attach it to the refrigerator to conveniently view recipes while cooking in the kitchen. Whether you're watching videos, attending virtual meetings, or multitasking, TORRAS' kickstand phone cases provide stable support whenever you need it.

In line with this, TORRAS showcased its cutting-edge technologies from TORRAS LAB, from concealable kickstand engineering to innovative Coology cooling technology.

Charley, Marketing Director of TORRAS, stated, "We are honored to make our debut and show our innovative kickstand phone cases at IFA 2023. We believe that phone cases should not be just protective; they should evolve into a more multi-functional tool that brings convenience to users in many ways. We believe these products will bring more fun and convenience to our users, as well as leading the phone case innovation."

TORARS's kickstand phone case products on display at IFA 2023 present a new vision for the future of phone case innovation in the tech world. The latest versions of these innovative products will be available across multiple platforms starting from September 13, 2023.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a designphilosophy of "Simple but Unique". They have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters,and has obtained more than 1,100 patents thus far,with 36 of its products winning prestigious international design awards including the German Red Dot Award.

TORRAS Contact: marketing@torraslife.com
TORRAS PR Manager: [email protected] 

SOURCE TORRAS

Also from this source

TORRAS launches innovative new wearable air conditioner, COOLIFY 3

TORRAS launches the Wearable Waist Fan for outdoor activities -- The COOLIFY ZONE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.