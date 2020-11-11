Torres Jiu-jitsu Academy Grand Opening

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 7th Torres Jiu-jitsu Academy celebrated its Grand Opening. Torres Jiu-jitsu is lead by Travis Tooke Black Belt, Michael Torres. Professor Mike Torres has been training and teaching for over a decade. It has always been his dream to open up an academy of his own. The Grand Opening of Torres Jiu-jitsu had over 150 people in attendance. Festivities included Jiu-jitsu training, food, games and well-earned belt promotions for dozens of students. More information can be found by visiting the website at www.TorresJiujitsu.com

Torres Jiu-jitsu brings a new level of expertise and professionalism to the Spring, TX area. Classes are available for kids ages 4 and up. There are also classes for older kids and a wide variety of adult classes. Although the focus is Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, the real benefit comes from the character enrichment that every student experiences. Qualities like discipline, focus, commitment, teamwork, attitude, honor and respect are emphasized in every class. The result: kids see and improvement in confidence, grades and attitudes at home and school. Adult students get into great shape while rediscovering the passion that many haven't felt since they were much younger. The passion and positivity found at Torres Jiu-jitsu Academy is a rare treat for anyone who is goal driven and wants what's best for their family.

Torres Jiu-jitsu Academy is now accepting new students in the Spring, Woodlands and Northwest Houston area. Family rates are available and student and military discounts apply as well. Visit their website and schedule a free introductory lesson this week.

Travis Tooke

Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts

10111 Grant Rd Suite R

Houston, TX 77070

www.TeamTooke.com

281-955-7300

SOURCE Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts

