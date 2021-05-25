Torres Law's Olga Torres Named to Chambers USA Guide to Country's Top International Trade: Export Controls & Economic Sanctions Lawyers in 2021

WASHINGTON and DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olga Torres, Managing Member of Torres Law, an international trade and national security law firm, has been named among the country's top international trade and economic sanctions lawyers by Chamber USA.

Recognized for her "strong practice in the export controls and sanctions space" and her work advising clients on OFAC regulations, Ms. Torres – founder and Managing Member of her own law firm, Torres Law – is one of only three lawyers on the prestigious list who hail from boutique trade law firms.

One source interviewed by Chambers observed that Ms. Torres "is a subject matter expert when it comes to export compliance." Another remarked that "she is extremely responsive and knowledgeable."

Ms. Torres is a frequent speaker and moderator on export controls and international trade, and has presented to organizations, universities, and government agencies in different countries across the globe, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Mexico, Thailand, France, and Canada. In addition, she is the author of several chapters in selected trade publications including the WorldECR's Export Compliance Manager's Handbook and the Society of International Affairs Export Voluntary Disclosure Handbook.

About Torres Law

Torres Law is a U.S. law firm that works with U.S. and global clients – from multinationals and Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized businesses and start-ups – to successfully import and export goods, technology, and services. The firm regularly helps clients seeking to navigate regulatory challenges posed by U.S. and foreign trade policies, including China tariffs, Iran sanctions, and the export of defense-related goods and controlled or emerging technologies.

The firm has broad experience assisting clients with a wide range of foreign investment matters, including with review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. In addition, Torres Law guides clients across the full spectrum of trade and national security law issues, from U.S. export control and economic sanctions laws to trade policy, industrial security, the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, anti-boycott laws, customs law, and trade strategy and policy. Visit https://www.torrestradelaw.com/ for more.

About Chambers

Chambers USA is published by London-based Chambers & Partners, an independent research company which has been publishing an annual ranking of leading lawyers across the country for more than 20 years. Chambers USA bases its selections on in-depth interviews with lawyers and their clients and the company's own resources. It bases its rankings on qualities including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other categories most valued by clients. To read more about Chambers, please access the Chambers site by visiting www.chambersandpartners.com.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12871028

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Torres Law, PLLC

Related Links

https://www.torrestradelaw.com

