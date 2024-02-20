Torres Trade Law Recognized in the Chambers Texas Regional Spotlight Guide for 2024

DALLAS and WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Torres Trade Law is honored to have been recognized in the inaugural Chambers Regional Spotlight Texas Guide. In its first ranking of the International Trade practice in Texas, Chambers – the world's leading legal rankings and insights intelligence company – recognizes Torres Trade Law as a leading small-to-medium-sized Texas law firm for the depth and breadth of its International Trade expertise.

The firms ranked in Chambers' USA Regional Spotlight Guide are selected based on independent and in-depth market analysis, coupled with an assessment of their experience, expertise, and the caliber of their talent. Texas local firms are recognized based on their sizable share of legal work and impressive reputation in the Texas market.

Chambers writes: "Torres Trade Law, PLLC boasts an impressive customs, CFIUS, export controls and economic sanctions practice. The group regularly works with domestic and foreign companies facing investigation or enforcement proceedings."

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this award, which highlights the impressive work my team provides across trade and national security law, from customs to exports, economic sanctions, CFIUS, and more," says Olga Torres, Founder and Managing Member of the firm. "We are fortunate to work for great companies on significant issues they face in the United States and across the world in some of the most interesting areas of the law. The entire team and I are grateful and look forward to continuing our excellent work with the support of our clients."

About Torres Trade Law

Torres Trade Law is a U.S. law firm that works with U.S. and global clients – from multinationals and Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized businesses and start-ups – to successfully import and export goods, technology, and services. The firm regularly helps clients seeking to navigate regulatory challenges posed by U.S. and foreign trade policies, including economic sanctions and the export of defense-related goods and controlled or emerging technologies.

The firm has broad experience assisting clients with a wide range of foreign investment matters, including with review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. In addition, Torres Trade Law guides clients across the full spectrum of trade and national security law issues, from U.S. export control and economic sanctions laws to trade policy, industrial security, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, anti-boycott laws, customs law, and trade strategy and policy. Visit https://www.torrestradelaw.com for more.

About Chambers

Chambers USA is published by London-based Chambers & Partners, an independent research company which has been publishing an annual ranking of leading lawyers across the country for more than 20 years. Chambers USA bases its selections on in-depth interviews with lawyers and their clients and the company's own resources. It bases its rankings on qualities including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other categories most valued by clients. To read more about Chambers, please access the Chambers site by visiting www.chambersandpartners.com.

