TORRID ANNOUNCES 2024 CASTING CALL AND TOUR ACROSS AMERICA IN SEARCH OF ITS NEXT BRAND MODEL

Winner to be Featured in a 2024 or 2025 Campaign Photoshoot, Receive a Torrid Wardrobe for a Year, and Gain the Chance to Sign with Global Talent Management Agency

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Torrid Holdings Inc. ("Torrid" or the "Company") (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, announced today the return of its Casting Call and nationwide tour. The brand will be making stops at more than 100 malls across the country, in search of its next model to be featured in future campaigns.

Starting today, April 17, through July 17, 2024, applicants can visit torrid.com/castingcall2024 to view contest details and submit an online application, including photos and a video sharing why they want to be a Torrid model. By no later than July 30, Torrid will announce the 30 finalists and open voting to the public on July 31 to select the top 10 finalists, who will participate in a modeling mentorship, photoshoot session and digital content creation workshop in Los Angeles, California. The grand prize winner will be announced in September and featured in a 2024 or 2025 campaign photoshoot, in addition to receiving a Torrid wardrobe for one year (valued at $15,000 USD), a cash prize of $2,000 USD, and an opportunity to sign with a global talent management agency.

"For 23 years, we've been celebrating and empowering women of every shape and body size, and developing our models' talents is incredibly important to us," said Vivian Alhorn, Chief Marketing Officer at Torrid. "Supporting curvier women is what we've always done. We're excited to bring back our nationwide Casting Call, bigger and better than ever before, and can't wait to see who we meet as we tour across the country!"

In addition to submitting online applications, applicants are invited to join Torrid at the brand's live Casting Call events to get professional photos taken and meet with the judges and industry professionals, including Torrid partner, model, and content creator, Tabria Majors. The 2024 live Casting Call events will take place at Del Amo Fashion Center in Los Angeles, California on May 4, North Star Mall in San Antonio, Texas on May 18, Mall of America® in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 2, Deptford Mall in Deptford, New Jersey on June 8, and Opry Mills® in Nashville, Tennessee. on June 15. Plus, the brand will host over 100 casting parties in additional stores across North America from June 22 through July 13, 2024. These casting events provide an optional way for applicants to get photos needed to submit with their application.

"Celebrating curves isn't just about fashion, it's about embracing every inch of who we are," said Tabria Majors, Model and Content Creator. "The Torrid Casting Call is more than just an opportunity to model great clothes, it's a platform to show the world that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes."

Across all events, attendees will be treated to touch-ups by professional hair and makeup artists, an opportunity to get photos taken, branded swag and treats, and select locations will include live DJs and more. For the full tour schedule and application terms and guidelines, please visit torrid.com/castingcall2024.

