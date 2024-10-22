Torridon Group Founder and Former United States Attorney General William Barr to Headline GICLI 2024

Government Investigations & Civil Litigation Institute (GICLI) marks 10th year of annual conference.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former United States Attorney General William H. Barr will speak at the 10th Annual GICLI meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, November 19 – 21.

Torridon Group founder Barr will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, November 21, with fellow Torridon law partner and former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Jeffrey Jensen. In this rare setting, the leaders will share insights into the pressing legal issues for both the public and private sectors and the new likely landscape of the Department of Justice (DOJ) following the outcome of the 2024 United States presidential election.

Patrick Oot, Co - Chair of Shook Hardy & Bacon's Government Investigations and White Collar Group said, "When I left the SEC over ten years ago, Ashish Prasad and I spent days in a windowless hotel conference room mapping out the first program and outlining a government investigations treatise. We never would have dreamt where this would be now. The presence of former U.S. Attorneys General Rosenstein and Barr at this year's event is a testament to the hard work the planning committee has put in to developing this special program and why the country's top practitioners seek out GICLI programming and content every year."

The GICLI (pronounced JIK-LEE) conference includes an all-star faculty with 38 education sessions and over 100 speakers. Marc Fishman, Vice President and Chief Litigation Counsel at Novo Nordisk remarked, "It is a great opportunity to both learn and network with some of the sharpest in-house, outside counsel, and government practitioners."

Key highlights from the program include the following sessions:

The Hon. Chad Readler of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit will moderate GICLI's Supreme Court Update discussion with former United States Attorney General Rod Rosenstein , now a partner at King & Spalding LLP. Other panelists include John Barkett , partner at Shook, Hardy & Bacon, and Lilah Blackstone , Deputy General Counsel at the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking.





of Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit will moderate GICLI's Supreme Court Update discussion with former Attorney General , now a partner at King & Spalding LLP. Other panelists include , partner at Shook, Hardy & Bacon, and , Deputy General Counsel at the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking. In a deep dive strategy session on pre-trial case management orders, former federal magistrate judge for the Eastern District of Texas , the Hon. Kimberly Priest Johnson , will be joining Spencer Wein , Senior Legal Counsel for Global Litigation at Unilever; IQVIA Senior Counsel Randy Gray ; Bayer Senior Associate General Counsel Tracey Vinson ; and Aristocrat Senior Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer Patrick Zeller . Shook Hardy and Bacon Complex Litigation and Strategic Counseling Partner and Co-Chair Jennifer Stevenson will be moderating this important panel.





, the Hon. , will be joining , Senior Legal Counsel for Global Litigation at Unilever; IQVIA Senior Counsel ; Bayer Senior Associate General Counsel ; and Aristocrat Senior Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer . Shook Hardy and Bacon Complex Litigation and Strategic Counseling Partner and Co-Chair will be moderating this important panel. O'Melveny & Myers Partner Steve Brody will explore reasons why mass tort filings are exploding, what it means for both manufacturers and insurers, and whether anything can be done to stem the tide before more damage is done. Other panelists include Novo Nordisk Vice President and Chief Litigation Counsel Marc Fishman , Bayer Senior Assistant General Counsel Christopher Guth and former Securities and Exchange Commission Director of Public Affairs and Policy and Issue Advocacy Expert Matt Well, will join the dialogue.

To learn more about GICLI, our advisory board, and GICLI's 10th Annual Meeting, please visit https://www.gicli.org/. Please register for the event, please visit - https://gicli.swoogo.com/annualmeeting24

About GICLI

Founded in 2014 by former SEC Senior Counsel and Shook, Hardy & Bacon Government Investigations & White Collar Co-Chair Patrick Oot and HaystackID General Counsel Ashish Prasad, the Government Investigations & Civil Litigation Institute (GICLI) was launched in response to the need for in-depth education regarding the dramatic surge in regulatory enforcement activities and related civil litigations that burden the corporate legal department.

SOURCE Government Investigation & Civil Litigation Institute