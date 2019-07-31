Torry Harris Wins Two Significant UK Digital Experience Awards

BRISTOL, England, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) won two important UK Digital Experience Awards (UKDXA) 2019. The UKDXA recognizes digital excellence and innovation. It awards businesses providing an exceptional customer experience through the use of digital technology.

Torry Harris won the Gold award for HomeJini, a digital platform initiative in the category 'Not for Profit & Charity including Public Services' and Silver award for 'Best Digital Change & Transformation (in partnership with Pure Planet)'.

HomeJini (powered by Torry Harris' digital marketplace solution DigitMarketTM) democratizes digital by harnessing the power of the platform economy to connect the semi-skilled labour pool in India to employment opportunities.

Pure Planet is Britain's first app-based energy supplier that supplies 100% renewable electricity, and 100% carbon offset gas. Customers can track their energy use and receive bills, all through their mobile app, powered by APIs. Pure Planets' digital engine is powered by Torry Harris. Torry Harris has been a trusted partner to Pure Planet, helping them build a meaningful digital ecosystem through implementing and supporting a comprehensive API portfolio.

Shuba Sridhar, Vice President - Strategic Initiatives, Torry Harris, said, "Thrilled that our digital marketplace product, DigitMarket™ received the recognition it deserves. We are looking to come back next year with a more innovative and impactful story of a Torry Harris powered digital engine making a massive difference to the customer's business! Thank you Awards International, for organising such a fair and transparent scoring process and a top panel of independent judges!"

