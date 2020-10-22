Torsus Reveals Praetorian School Bus: For The Route To School That Requires No Roads

TORSUS has revealed the PRAETORIAN SCHOOL BUS, an extreme and special-made version the durable, heavy-duty and versatile PRAETORIAN intended for the toughest school run routes in the world.

The SCHOOL BUS edition of the PRAETORIAN is ready to carry schoolchildren across some of the world's most rugged environments in comfort and safety. Based on the same platform as the standard PRAETORIAN model, the SCHOOL BUS edition retains all of the off-road features that make the TORSUS vehicle a durable off-road all-rounder. The heightened ground clearance of the bus allows the PRAETORIAN to clear obstacles with ease, while the 4x4 drive adds to its capability in challenging conditions.

The PRAETORIAN SCHOOL BUS by TORSUS can carry up to 35 children on any of the world's toughest school run routes, whether on- or off-road. Special features include bespoke original seats styled around mathematics and science designs. The seats are covered with a polymer protective coating, made to rigorous TORSUS standards, equipped with a seat belt suitable for all ages while optional extras for the seats include a foldable armrest and hip support bar on the aisle side.

The TORSUS PRAETORIAN is built for world's toughest jobs and to transport personnel and equipment across inhospitable terrain in any conditions. The PRAETORIAN is based on an upgraded heavy-duty MAN chassis and is powered by MAN engines and drivetrain. The SCHOOL BUS edition of the vehicle features uprated off-road Michelin tyres and coating on body parts meaning that PRAETORIAN is engineered to take on any terrain, on any terrain, anywhere in the world.

Vakhtang Dzhukashvili, CEO of TORSUS, said: "The PRAETORIAN by TORSUS is made to be adaptable and versatile, so naturally we are looking at other ways the bus can be used in various situations around the world. The school bus was one of the first ideas we had, as the PRAETORIAN is a safe and solid vehicle that we know can keep its occupants protected in even the most testing of conditions. Wherever in the world customers might need a school bus solution for safely and efficiently driving on testing terrain, the PRAETORIAN SCHOOL BUS is an option that will deliver every time."

