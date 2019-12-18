Tortilla Chips Just Got Hip with HIPPEAS®

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPPEAS®, Organic Chickpea Snacks, is spreading the Peas & Love with the expansion of its lifestyle brand and the launch of HIPPEAS® Tortilla Chips. The 60s were all about getting tripped out, today we're about getting chipped out. HIPPEAS® Tortilla Chips are USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, vegan and totally delicious.

HIPPEAS® Tortilla Chips

With 3g of protein and 3g of fiber per 1oz serving, these chickpea chips pack a punch of plant power, to keep you keepin' on. HIPPEAS® new Tortilla Chips will be available exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide starting today, December 18th, 2019!

HIPPEAS®, known for its bright yellow bag, and delicious chickpea-based snacks, will introduce HIPPEAS® Tortilla Chips in the following three far-out flavors, which can be enjoyed on their own or with your favorite dip (guacamole, meet your new best friend):

STRAIGHT UP SEA SALT™:

We tell it like it is. Straight up sea salt, with ingredients you can actually pronounce. Nothing hidden in here but good vibes.

ROCKIN' RANCH™:

Let the good times roll with rockin' ranch. A drum kick of flavor that'll have your taste buds rockin' all day long.

JALAPEÑO VEGAN CHEDDAR:

A flare of happenin' jalapeño to turn up the heat. The party only gets better with these cheddar "cheeze" feels.

"We are excited about the launch of HIPPEAS® Tortilla Chips. They're made with the nutritional profiles our consumers demand; organic, gluten-free, plant-based, and they taste great," says Joe Serventi, HIPPEAS® CEO. "This product expansion signifies the growth of HIPPEAS® as a snacking platform and lifestyle brand that our fans know and love. We are extremely fortunate to be recognized as a brand that is pioneering the next generation of better-for-you snacking and working closely with retailers such as Whole Foods Market to develop innovation that both retailers and consumers are looking for," he continued.

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive launch partner for HIPPEAS' new line of vegan tortilla chips," adds David Woods, Senior Category Merchant for Grocery at Whole Foods Market. "Plant-based and vegan items are continuing to drive growth across a wide array of categories, and we are excited to broaden our selection with this new, salty snack option that's offered nationwide."

With the addition of HIPPEAS® Tortilla Chips, there's a HIPPEAS® for every craving and snacking occasion. HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Tortilla Chips come in three flavors including: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin' Ranch and Jalapeño Vegan Cheddar. HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Puffs come in five flavors including: Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Bohemian Barbecue, Sriracha Sunshine and Himalayan Happiness.

Following the launch in July of 2016, HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Snacks are officially taking over grocery aisles nationwide. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Starbucks, Amazon, Thrive Market as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart and Costco locations.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Snacks are USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO and vegan. Chickpea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. True to their mantra of Peas, Love & Giving Back, HIPPEAS® is proud to support local Feeding America food banks across the country by donating food and aiding in disaster relief efforts.

For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

516.314.7730

231308@email4pr.com

SOURCE HIPPEAS®

Related Links

http://HIPPEAS.com

