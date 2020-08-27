Tortilla Industry Association (TIA) Moves Remaining 2020 In-Person Conferences to Become Virtual Events

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tortilla Industry Association (TIA) is providing the following update on its plans for its two remaining conferences in 2020, the TIA Tech and TIA Europe conferences, in light of the continuing challenges posed by the COVID-19 situation.

Both conferences are still planned as scheduled, but held as virtual events, meaning just the location has changed from Long Beach and Belgrade, to your living room .

- TIA Tech is October 5th - please click HERE for Agenda and to register

- TIA Europe is November 19th & 20th - please click HERE for Agenda and to register

Great agendas, great speakers, and very useful topics. You can watch "live" and enjoy interactions such as Q&A and "Ask The Experts" panels - plus be able to watch any session you wish again later, since sessions will be recorded and made available to paid registrants at any time after the conference at no extra cost.

You can now attend BOTH events without the time and expense of travel, plus save on registration fess too! For this year's "virtual events, we have discounted registrations:

- TIA Tech discounted from $295 to $145 if you register before September 30th

- TIA Europe is discounted from €750 to €350 if you register before October 15th

Detailed agendas are available on the TIA website www.tortilla-info.com

We are doing our best to support your needs for the latest knowledge in these challenging times, while helping protect your health and your budget. TIA likewise urges you to support us as well by taking advantage of the unique opportunity to register for these events and gain all knowledge they offer.

For next year, we are planning on returning to in-person events, starting with the TIA Convention right on the Riverwalk in San Antonio TX on June 3rd-4th. And please note that the September Hands-On Tortilla Production class in Orlando FL was rescheduled for March 2021, details and updates will be posted periodically on the TIA website.

About TIA: TIA is a 31 year old international trade association representing tortilla manufacturers and the companies which supply them with equipment and ingredients.

If you have any questions, please contact Jim Kabbani at: 800-944-6099 ext 1or [email protected]

