Tortoise Capital Hires Industry Veteran Brett Wright as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Distribution

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C., a fund manager focused on traditional energy and power infrastructure investing, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Brett Wright as chief revenue officer, a new role, effective today. Wright is a member of the firm's management committee and reports to Tortoise Capital CEO Tom Florence.

Wright is a senior investment industry executive with more than 20 years of experience building and executing strategies to generate growth and profitability. As chief revenue officer, Wright will lead Tortoise Capital's distribution efforts, including sales and marketing.

Before joining Tortoise Capital, Wright was head of distribution for alternative investment manager AXS Investments. Before that he spent 12 years at Macquarie Asset Management where he held several leadership roles. He led strategic initiatives involving new products, sales channels and geographies as head of the Americas client group, member of the public markets executive committee, and CEO of the Optimum Funds Trust, among other management roles.

"We are fortunate to have Brett join Tortoise to lead our distribution efforts. Brett is a very experienced leader who excels at developing people, relationships and company culture and he has the ideal background to become our first chief revenue officer," Florence said. "We have recently embarked on several strategic initiatives to position Tortoise Capital as a top energy investor, and Brett will play a key role in growing our business through financial intermediaries and institutions."

Wright received a bachelor's degree from Penn State and holds Series 7, Series 63, Series 24 and Series 65 licenses.

"I am excited to join the team at Tortoise Capital and look forward to contributing to its growth and transformation, especially in modernizing distribution and deepening client relationships," Wright said. "I'm particularly eager to leverage my experience to support Tortoise's innovation and long-term, sustainable growth goals."

Last month, Tortoise Capital announced plans to merge three of its closed-end funds into a newly formed actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF), Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure ETF. In July the company announced a strategic restructuring including the sale of its Ecofin Advisors Limited business and its private credit business to focus on traditional energy and power infrastructure investing. The sale of the private credit business to 503 Capital Partners, LLC was completed on July 31, 2024 and the sale of Ecofin Advisors Limited is expected to close on Sept. 30, 2024.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $8.3 billion in assets under management as of Aug. 31, 2024, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors—from production to transportation to distribution. For more information, visit www.TortoiseAdvisors.com.

