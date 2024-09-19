Tortoise Capital to Rename Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund and Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund, Replacing Ecofin Name with Tortoise

Changes Follow Previous Agreement to Sell Ecofin Advisors Limited, UK-based affiliate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C., a fund manager focused on traditional energy and power infrastructure investing, today announced it will rename the Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) and the Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) and replace the Ecofin name with Tortoise. In addition, the EBLU ticker will change to TBLU.

The name changes, approved by each fund board, will take effect on Sept. 30 in conjunction with the expected completion of Tortoise Capital's sale of its Ecofin Advisors Limited business to Redwheel, a UK-based investment manager.

TEAF, a closed end fund, had total assets, including leverage, of $229 million as of Aug. 31, 2024. EBLU, an ETF, had $56 million in assets as of Aug. 31, 2024.

About Tortoise Capital

With approximately $8.3 billion in assets under management as of Aug. 31, 2024, Tortoise Capital's record of investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise Capital believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is under way. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is an SEC-registered fund manager that invests primarily in publicly traded companies in the energy and power infrastructure sectors—from production to transportation to distribution. For more information, visit www.TortoiseAdvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the investment adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) with Ecofin Advisors Limited as TEAF's sub-adviser.

TIS Advisors is the adviser to the Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund and is a registered investment advisor providing research-driven indices that can be used as a realistic basis for exchange-traded products and thought leadership in the universe of essential assets. Its indices are intended to fill a void in the market and provide benchmarks and investable asset class universes for use by investment professionals, research analysts and industry executives to analyze relative performance as well as to provide a basis for passively managed exchange-traded products. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as sub-adviser to the Fund.

EBLU's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund and may be obtained by calling 844-TR-INDEX (844-874-6339) or visiting www.tortoiseadvisors.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. For TEAF, investing in specific sectors such as social infrastructure, sustainable infrastructure and energy infrastructure may involve greater risk and volatility than less concentrated investments. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with commodity price volatility, supply and demand, reserve and depletion, operating, regulatory and environmental, renewable energy, gas, water, public infrastructure, and education. For EBLU, investment in the water infrastructure and management industry may significantly affect the value of the shares of the fund. Companies in the water industry are subject to environmental considerations, taxes, government regulation, price and supply fluctuations, competition and water conservation influences.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, serves as the distributor for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU).

