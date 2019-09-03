Tortuga Bay at Puntacana Resort & Club Receives AAA's Five Diamond Rating for 10th Consecutive Year

"We are honored to receive the esteemed Five Diamond Rating from AAA," said Roger Belletti, General Manager, Tortuga Bay. "Receiving this award for the 10 th consecutive year, reflects Tortuga Bay at Puntacana Resort & Club's commitment of our staff and management to provide every guest with the premier luxury experience in the Dominican Republic and exceptional hospitality throughout their visit."

Tortuga Bay at Puntacana Resort & Club is part of a select group representing the top tier of the hospitality industry in North America. Just 121 hotels made the AAA Five Diamond list for 2019. Hotels at this level provide the ultimate level of luxury, sophistication and comfort with extraordinary physical attributes, meticulous personalized service, extensive amenities and impeccable standards of excellence.

"AAA is pleased to recognize Tortuga Bay at Puntacana Resort & Club with the Five Diamond Rating, meaning its unwavering attention to both service and surroundings have placed it into the upper echelon of AAA Inspected & Approved hotels," said Michael Petrone, director of AAA Inspections & Diamond Ratings. "Five Diamond properties consistently exceed expectations to provide their guests a highly personalized, memorable experience."

Tortuga Bay at Puntacana Resort & Club offers guests responsible luxury, impeccable service and villas with interiors originally designed by the iconic Oscar de la Renta and refreshed by AD 100 designer Markham Roberts. Located in a private enclave, the hotel includes 13 luxurious villas. Tortuga Bay guests have exclusive access to VIP service areas. For example, guests are greeted by staff on arrival at Punta Cana International Airport and quickly escorted through immigration and customs to minimize transportation time to the hotel that is just a few minutes away. Also, guests have full access to all first-class services available at Puntacana Resort & Club, including three kilometers of white sand beaches, 45-hole championship golf course, eight restaurants, the Six Senses Spa and the Ojos Indígenas Ecological Reserve Park of 1,500 hectares.

About AAA Inspections

For more than 80 years, AAA has used professional inspectors to conduct anonymous, in-person property evaluations. AAA offers the only rating system using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities. AAA's rating system covers the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Travelers can find Diamond Rated establishments and inspector insight in AAA's trip planning products: the AAA Mobile app , the online AAA Travel Planner mapping and routing tool, searchable online AAA Travel Guides and AAA TourBook guides available to members at AAA offices.

AAA provides more than 59 million members with automotive, travel, insurance and financial services through its federation of 35 motor clubs and nearly 1,100 branch offices across North America. Since 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for safe mobility. Drivers can request roadside assistance, identify nearby gas prices, locate discounts, book a hotel or map a route via the AAA Mobile app. To join, visit AAA.com.

About Puntacana Resort & Club (www.puntacana.com)

The development of Grupo Puntacana dates back to 1969 when Dominican businessman Frank R. Rainieri and Theodore W. Kheel, the late prominent New York attorney and labor mediator, created a partnership to construct a resort and real estate community that respects the natural habitat of Punta Cana while offering a world-class vacation experience. Maintaining a dedication to sustainable tourism, Puntacana Resort & Club has since grown to encompass over 26 square miles and now includes luxury hotel Tortuga Bay; The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club; the Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village; the Six Senses Spa; Oscar de la Renta Tennis Center; Grupo Puntacana Foundation; seven residential communities (Corales, Hacienda, Hacienda del Mar, Marina, Arrecife, Playa Serena and Tortuga); a full-service marina; eight restaurants; a shopping village; 45 holes of championship golf over two golf courses and Punta Cana International Airport, a modern facility that incorporates innovative and eco-friendly design.

