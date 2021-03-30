Tortuga Logic and DARPA Extend Partnership Through the DARPA Toolbox initiative.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Logic® Inc, a cybersecurity company and innovator of semiconductor chip security solutions, today announced a new licensing agreement with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to accelerate technology innovation for DARPA programs.

This agreement allows DARPA funded research programs to gain access to Tortuga Logic's Radix technology to enable proactive security verification and assurance measures into every step of the semiconductor chip development process.

"This program is going to drop all of the barriers to bringing Tortuga's security design lifecycle platform to the DARPA community. Additionally, it is going to broaden visibility into how FPGA's, ASIC's and SoC's can be secured, proactively, during the chip design process, well before these devices ever see the light of day," said Brian Walsh, Director of Tortuga Logic Sales.

DARPA Toolbox is an initiative to provide access to commercially available tools and IP for DARPA sponsored research. For researchers, it provides a broader library of available technologies that may not have been considered for enhancing existing projects or in contemplating new research project proposals.

Using Radix technology, chip developers can apply systematic hardware vulnerability detection and prevention to existing ASIC, SoC, and FPGA verification methodologies using its ground-breaking information flow analysis technology.

"This partnership with Tortuga Logic provides DARPA researchers access to critical technology to accelerate their security programs through the DARPA Toolbox Initiative," said Serge Leef, the Microsystems Technology Office (MTO) program manager at DARPA leading DARPA Toolbox.

About Tortuga Logic

Tortuga Logic enables efficient and comprehensive security verification throughout the entire lifecycle of semiconductor chip development, so organizations can detect and mitigate hardware vulnerabilities before manufacturing. The company's Radix™ product line enables rigorous hardware security assurance for all silicon devices, helping companies that build or rely on semiconductors achieve security sign-off faster and reduce risk. Founded in 2014, Tortuga Logic is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Visit us at www.tortugalogic.com and follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Tortuga Logic