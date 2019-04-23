Tortuga Logic and Synopsys Collaborate to Deliver System-Level Security to SoCs Built with Synopsys DesignWare ARC Processor IP

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Logic, a cybersecurity company specializing in hardware threat detection and prevention, today announced a partnership with Synopsys to offer a security verification solution that identifies and prevents vulnerabilities in system-on-chip (SoC) designs. The basis of the solution is the combination of security features built into Synopsys' DesignWare® ARC® Processor IP and Radix-S™, Tortuga Logic's industry-leading security verification software.

Radix-S scans a system's hardware and software during the pre-silicon design and simulation stages to detect potential system-level threats. Radix-S is made available with a set of security threat models that have been specifically optimized for ARC processors, allowing ARC licensees to efficiently verify whether their configuration or chip-level integration introduces any system security vulnerabilities into their ARC-based system.

Synopsys ARC Processor IP is a portfolio of highly configurable 32-bit CPUs whose power and area efficiencies have been optimized for a wide range of embedded applications. SoC designers can differentiate their products by configuring each ARC Processor to meet their specific performance and area requirements. The ARC portfolio includes the Enhanced Security Package for ARC EM and HS processors that help protect SoCs against both logical and physical attacks, as well as ARC SEM security cores with additional protections against side-channel attacks.

"DesignWare ARC Processor IP provides a rich set of security options that help protect systems from evolving security threats such as IP theft and malicious attacks," said John Koeter, vice president of marketing for IP at Synopsys. "When integrating an ARC Processor and adding application software, designers must ensure that the resulting end system remains secure. Tortuga Logic's Radix-S software is an effective tool for our customers to verify that no vulnerabilities are introduced during the integration and programming of their ARC Processor-based systems."

"Security is implementation dependent, so SoC designers need to ensure that the security features configured in their systems are not susceptible to external threats," adds Dr. Jason Oberg, CEO of Tortuga Logic. "ARC processors have state-of-the-art security features, and Radix-S complements the IP with technology that can analyze SoCs built with an ARC core, including application software, to identify security vulnerabilities that may have been introduced when implementing the complete SoC."

Radix-S software is available for purchase today. For sales information, please contact sales@tortugalogic.com.

About Tortuga Logic

Tortuga Logic is a cybersecurity company that provides industry-leading solutions to address security vulnerabilities overlooked in today's systems. Tortuga Logic's innovative hardware security verification platform, Radix-S™, enables design teams to identify and prevent system-wide exploits arising around a Hardware Root of Trust that are otherwise undetectable using current methods of security review. The company is based in San Jose, Calif. and has received funding from Eclipse Ventures. To learn more, visit www.tortugalogic.com. or contact info@tortugalogic.com.

SOURCE Tortuga Logic

Related Links

http://www.tortugalogic.com

