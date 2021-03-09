Tortuga Logic Announces Expansion of Product Portfolio with Development of New Security Governance Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Logic® Inc, a cybersecurity company that has pioneered semiconductor chip security solutions, today announced the development of a Security Governance Platform (SGP), expanding its portfolio of advanced hardware security solutions. This effort is bolstered through a recent investment from In-Q-Tel, Inc., an independent, non-profit strategic investor that identifies and accelerates the development of cutting-edge technologies to support the national security community.

Tortuga Logic's Radix product adds systematic hardware vulnerability detection and mitigation to existing ASIC, SoC, and FPGA verification methodologies using its innovative information flow analysis technology. Tortuga Logic is developing an open and extensible SGP that expands the Radix security testing process to support the diverse needs of all stakeholders in semiconductor product development, such as engineering, security, marketing and legal/compliance. The platform enables these teams to collaboratively manage a rigorous security program spanning the entire product development lifecycle from security requirement management and regular security testing to security signoff before shipping to manufacturing.

"The past journey in Software Application Security has demonstrated that a successful security program hinges on the tight collaboration of its various stakeholders. With SGP, we address the critical need of a collaborative platform in the rapidly emerging areas of semiconductor chip security," said Andreas Kuehlmann, Executive Chair and CEO, Tortuga Logic.

"We see growing importance for hardware security in the ecosystem of organizations we serve," said Wesley Tillu, Investments, In-Q-Tel. "In-Q-Tel has a long history of supporting emerging technology companies such as Tortuga Logic, and we believe the SGP will enable a holistic security program".

"We are looking forward to collaborating with In-Q-Tel and the communities they support," said Jason Oberg, CTO and Co-Founder, Tortuga Logic. "The investment from In-Q-Tel in SGP enables us to leverage our foundational Radix products to better track security requirements, measure effectiveness against MITRE Common Weakness Enumerations (CWE), and deliverable traceability in our customers' hardware security programs."

About Tortuga Logic

Founded in 2014, Tortuga Logic enables efficient and comprehensive security verification throughout the entire lifecycle of semiconductor chip development. Our Radix technology detects and mitigates hardware vulnerabilities before manufacturing and deployment, and works within existing design and verification environments.

About IQT

IQT is the non-profit organization that the national security community has relied upon for more than 20 years to anticipate their technology questions and needs and achieve solutions.

The entirety of IQT - In-Q-Tel and IQT International, IQT Labs, B Next, and now IQT Emerge - powers our government partners ahead of the technology curve. For more information visit www.iqt.org

