Tortuga Logic Exhibiting at the 2019 Design Automation Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Logic, a cybersecurity company specializing in hardware threat detection and prevention, is attending the 2019 Design Automation Conference (DAC), June 2-6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visit Tortuga Logic at booth #827 to speak with the team and view live product demos.

In addition, Tortuga Logic will join industry experts in a panel and special session to discuss the current state of IP and hardware security.

Luncheon and Panel Addressing IP Security Assurance Issues

WHAT: Tortuga Logic's vice president of engineering, Andrew Dauman will participate in an Accellera-sponsored luncheon and panel addressing IP security assurance issues. Topics will explore responsibilities of system architects and engineers, requirements for a trusted development process across the design chain and sustaining the security of products throughout integration and deployment. The luncheon is free to DAC attendees, however registration is required.

WHEN: Monday, June 3, 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. PT

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center, Room N246

"Ensuring System-level Security Through Hardware and Software Security Verification"

WHAT: Alongside the unprecedented growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), an increasing number of security exploits are being discovered. Many of these exploits are due to design flaws in the underlying hardware itself, which enables software to act maliciously. Tortuga Logic's CEO, Jason Oberg will lead a discussion on current hardware security concerns and present a security analysis on a hardware/software system using best-in-class verification techniques.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 5, 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: Las Vegas Convention Center, Room N259

For inquiries or to schedule a meeting with Tortuga Logic at DAC 2019, contact info@tortugalogic.com.

To view the DAC conference program, visit https://www.dac.com/events.

About Tortuga Logic

Tortuga Logic is a cybersecurity company that provides industry-leading solutions to address security vulnerabilities overlooked in today's systems. Tortuga Logic's innovative hardware security verification platform, Radix-S™, enables design teams to identify and prevent system-wide exploits arising around a Hardware Root of Trust that are otherwise undetectable using current methods of security review. To learn more, visit www.tortugalogic.com or contact info@tortugalogic.com.

