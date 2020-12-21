Tortuga Logic Expands Government Sponsored Program to Address Rapid Growth in Hardware Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Logic® Inc., a cybersecurity company who has pioneered ASIC, FPGA and SoC hardware security solutions, today announced that it has been awarded an SBIR Phase III contract from the US Government to foster the development of advanced hardware security solutions. Ansys will collaborate with Tortuga Logic to advance side-channel leakage analysis workflows.

"Software security has attracted considerable attention for more than a decade and significant effort has been put into solutions that harden software applications," said Andreas Kuehlmann, Executive Chair and CEO. "The more recent emergence of hardware security vulnerabilities threatens the very foundation of our computing infrastructure."

"Hardware security is a growing area of interest, not just for the Department of Defense and Defense Industrial Base, but also for commercial industries like telecommunications, automotive, and smart-card companies," said Joe Cole, Vice President, Ansys Federal Aerospace and Defense Business. "Ansys' state-of-the-art semiconductor solutions deliver calculable metrics to effectively measure and predict side-channel emissions during a chip's design phase — significantly de-risking the chance of physical probing by an adversary after a chip is manufactured. With Ansys, Tortuga Logic can enhance trustworthiness and security during the development process and beyond."

In recognition of the importance of hardware security, the US Government awarded a $12M SBIR Phase III agreement to Tortuga Logic. The agreement follows a previously announced SBIR Phase II agreement from the US Air Force and AFWERX.

"This Phase III contract shows the continued commitment the US Government has for enhancing hardware security for microelectronics." Said Jason Oberg, CTO and co-founder of Tortuga Logic. "The award will allow us to rapidly expand our solution to address new classes of hardware weaknesses in the physical domain that are critical to the security of both our government and commercial customers."

Founded in 2014, Tortuga Logic is a cybersecurity company that has pioneered industry-leading products and services to address hardware security vulnerabilities in today's systems. The company's Radix™ product line is a critical component of a rigorous pre-silicon Secure Hardware Development Lifecycle, where security signoff is mandated, before the device is manufactured.

