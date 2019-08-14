Tortuga Logic Verifies Rambus CryptoManager Root of Trust with Industry-Leading Security Verification Framework, Radix™

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Logic, a cybersecurity company specializing in system-level security, today announced that it has independently verified the security of the Rambus CryptoManager Root of Trust with its Radix™ security verification framework. In addition, Tortuga Logic will join Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) at their Root of Trust Security Lunch and Learns to demonstrate the best practices in hardware security.

Roots of Trust are used by semiconductor engineers to maintain the integrity of a system design, providing critical security functions such as key management, device identity authentication and run-time monitoring of the system. Tortuga Logic's hardware-based security solution, Radix, scans a system's hardware and software during the pre-silicon design and verification stages to detect and prevent any system-level vulnerabilities, effectively preventing against unprivileged access to confidential data and undetected system architecture security gaps.

"The CryptoManager Root of Trust suite of products serves broad markets such as government, automotive, cloud, machine learning and artificial intelligence, where security is of utmost concern," says Neeraj Paliwal, vice president of products, cryptography, at Rambus. "Tortuga Logic's Radix gives further assurance to our customers that they are delivering the most secure product possible."

The Rambus 2019 series of Root of Trust Security Lunch and Learns, "Securing Electronic Systems at their Foundation," will be held at various locations across the United States. For more information and to register, please visit: https://www.rambus.com/secure-silicon-ip-lunch-and-learn-series/#register

About Tortuga Logic

Founded in 2014, Tortuga Logic is a cybersecurity company that provides industry-leading solutions to address security vulnerabilities overlooked in today's systems. Tortuga Logic's innovative hardware security verification platform Radix™ enables system-on-chip (SoC) design and security teams to detect and prevent system-wide exploits that are otherwise undetectable using current methods of security review. To learn more, visit www.tortugalogic.com or contact info@tortugalogic.com .

