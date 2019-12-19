Tosca acquires Polymer Logistics

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosca, an innovator in reusable packaging and supply chain solutions in the United States, announced today that it has acquired Polymer Logistics ("Polymer"), an innovative company specializing in reusable transport packaging and retail merchandising systems in the United States, Europe, and Israel from a consortium of private investors.

The acquisition of Polymer will expand Tosca's geographic reach and increase its product portfolio. This will offer customers more value through increased network density, particularly in the US, and an expanded product offering.

Eric Frank, CEO of Tosca stated: "We're excited to announce this transformational acquisition. At Tosca, we're passionate about lowering supply chain costs for our customers and increasing the adoption of reusable packaging solutions. The enhanced capabilities afforded by Polymer will allow us to be a better partner to our customers and continue to revolutionize the flow of perishables through the supply chain."

The acquisition of Polymer represents a major milestone in Tosca's growth. From its humble beginnings refurbishing cheese barrels in 1959 to North America's largest pooler of handheld containers, Tosca is transforming supply chains for some of the largest and most influential grocery retailers and suppliers.

About Tosca

Tosca is a leading provider of reusable packaging and supply chain solutions across a diverse range of markets including eggs, case-ready meat, poultry, produce, and cheese. Tosca's proven RPC system is a smarter way to move fresh product safely from source to shelf, substantially reducing shrink and labor cost, maintaining product quality, and optimizing overall supply chain efficiency for retailers, growers, and suppliers. For more information visit: www.toscaltd.com .

About Polymer

Polymer Logistics is a provider of Retail Returnable Packaging ("RRP") solutions to leading retailers and suppliers mainly in the US, Continental Europe and the UK. It designs and supplies reusable RRP units that function as both transport storage containers/pallets and in-store displays. The Group is a provider of pool equipment services, supplying RRP units directly to retailers, or indirectly to major suppliers to retailers, through rental agreements. Both methods are aimed at establishing long term rental relationships with customers. Polymer Logistics is based in The Netherlands with subsidiaries in the UK, Italy, Israel, the US and branch offices in Spain and in Austria.

