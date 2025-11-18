Tosch.ai launches first-of-its-kind college sports data and analytics platform

Tosch.ai ™ combines all the hard and soft information student athletes need to compare college

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosch.ai , a patent-pending AI-powered college sports data analytics platform that groups, sorts, and displays comprehensive college statistics on one easy-to-use platform, today announced its official launch.

Founded and developed by father-son team, Shawne and Myles Robinson, Tosch.ai allows student-athletes and their families to review and compare real, verifiable college sports statistics as they consider colleges and universities, helping them make a better-informed choice about their athletic and academic futures.

Tosch.ai is the first platform of its kind. Prior to its inception, college sports data was distributed across multiple sources, with no way for student-athletes to easily access accurate, unbiased information or compare multiple programs at once. Its key features for launch include:

Data across NCAA ® and NAIA ® team sports on one easy-to-use dashboard

and NAIA team sports on one easy-to-use dashboard AI trained specifically on college sports data to deliver unparalleled analytics and insights

Data routinely updated every 24-48 hours (in season)

Both hard and soft data about sports programs that uncovers trends

The capability to compare multiple sports programs at the same time

Shawne Robinson, Co-Founder and CEO, comments, "Tosch.ai enables its users to link measurable outcomes with the underlying intangibles that drive them to create a nuanced and realistic picture of the student-athlete experience. Increasing use of the Transfer Portal – a 75% increase from 2021 to 2023 in D1 schools alone* – indicates that many student-athletes don't choose the right college sports program the first time and experience athletic and academic setbacks during the disruption caused by changing programs. Tosch.ai helps students choose the right program the first time, setting them up for success in the next stage of their academic and athletic careers."

Adrian Diaz Guerrero, Dean of Student Life and Athletic Director at Vermont Academy, adds, "Our student-athletes and coaches need a solution like Tosch.ai. We don't have time to dig into every single college that courts our athletes. Tosch.ai gives us the data we need to set our student-athletes up for success by helping them make one of the most important decisions of their lives."

Tosch.ai is committed to democratizing student-athlete recruitment. It is priced to ensure that any student-athlete who needs or wants comprehensive college sports data can access it. Additionally, for every public school student who subscribes, Tosch.ai donates a portion of its profits back to public school sports programs.

In addition to student-athletes, Tosch.ai offers multiple use cases that benefit high school counselors, coaches, club sports teams, college athletic directors, and sports enthusiasts.

High school counselors and coaches can use Tosch.ai to educate their student-athletes and help them evaluate college sports programs.

Club sports teams can strengthen athlete development and program value through data-driven insights and performance benchmarking.

College athletic directors and coaches can use the platform to analyze team performance by comparing game statistics and historical trends. This analysis takes minutes with Tosch.ai, freeing up ADs' and coaches' time to develop stronger programs.

Sports enthusiasts can track their favorite teams and gain deeper insights into performance trends and analytics.

Shawne adds, "As the father of student-athletes, I've been through the stress of helping my sons evaluate college sports programs and supporting them when their experiences haven't turned out quite as they expected. Our goal for Tosch.ai is to relieve, if not eliminate, that anxiety for student-athletes and their families."

Myles Robinson, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, adds, "As a student-athlete, choosing a program that best fit my skills and personality was frustrating. Relying on word-of-mouth to make one of the biggest decisions of my life felt outdated. My dad and I built Tosch.ai to make the process clearer and more accessible for student-athletes. I'm excited to see how it will transform the way families approach this important decision."

At launch, nearly half of all current NCAA and NAIA sports are available on the platform. They include football, men's and women's soccer, baseball, softball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's ice hockey, and volleyball. Future updates will be added continuously across many of the remaining current NCAA and NAIA sports.

To learn more about Tosch.ai, schedule a demo, or sign up, please visit www.tosch.ai and follow us on YouTube®, Instagram®, and TikTok®.

Tosch.ai is a patent-pending, AI-powered platform that gathers, sorts, and displays college athletics data in one easy-to-use dashboard. By combining hard stats with qualitative program insights, Tosch.ai brings clarity and confidence to one of the most important decisions of student-athletes' lives: where to continue their athletic and academic careers. Covering NCAA Division I and NAIA sports, Tosch.ai delivers data updated every 24–48 hours and supports use cases for student-athletes, families, athletic directors, coaches, counselors, and fans. Founded by father-son team Shawne and Myles Robinson, Tosch.ai is committed to democratizing access to college sports data and reinvesting a portion of revenue from public high school athletes back into their athletic programs. To learn more, visit www.tosch.ai .

