TOSCO Highborn to Showcase Kitchen Innovation at Ambiente Exhibition in Germany

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOSCO Highborn, Korean frying pan supplier, participated in the "2024 Ambiente" exhibition held in Frankfurt, Germany from January 26th to January 30th. Ambiente, renowned as the world's largest household goods exhibition, served as a platform for showcasing products and trends across various domains, including kitchenware, household items, interior design, and gifts.

Derived from Eugene TOSCO, a kitchenware specialist with a legacy spanning 40 years, TOSCO Highborn seized the opportunity to showcase its flagship products under the brand 'CHEETHA SHOW' at this exhibition. Among the showcased offerings were the main products of this brand, including JAGI, MUSOE, COLORE, and CHEF FRYING PAN. 'CHEETHA SHOW' is recognized for its unique design and high quality, offering new value to cookware.

The debut of TOSCO Highborn at Ambiente proved to be a resounding success, with favorable reviews from buyers from neighboring European countries such as the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Finland, as well as Japan, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and the Caribbean Islands, among others. Continuous communication with these buyers is planned to proceed with future transactions.

Noteworthy was the positive feedback of the 'JAGI' series among European buyers, while German camping companies, where camping culture is vibrant, showed favorable responses to the 'Camping Pot' series and the 'MUSOE' series.

Engagements with various companies during the exhibition have laid the groundwork for potential collaborations and direct dialogues, with visits to partner establishments to foster future growth.

A TOSCO Highborn representative remarked, "Through this Ambiente exhibition, we will introduce the excellence of the 'CHEETHA SHOW' brand products to the world and unveil TOSCO Highborn's kitchenware innovation. Notably, our non-stick coating frying pan series underscores that contemporary kitchenware transcends mere utility to embody a lifestyle. Through this event, TOSCO Highborn plans to enhance its competitiveness in the global market and offer consumers new culinary experiences."

Visit (http://cheethashow.com/en/) for more information.

SOURCE TOSCO HIGHBORN