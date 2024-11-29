Toshi Maeda, CEO of Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting, appointed co-representative of Startup Island TAIWAN's Tokyo Hub

The first overseas office of Taiwan's government-backed startup initiative plays a key role in promoting new business collaborations between Japan and Taiwan

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo-based global media agency Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting Inc. (PBMC) is pleased to announce that its CEO, Toshi Maeda, has been appointed as co-representative of Startup Island TAIWAN Tokyo Hub.

Opened in September, the Tokyo Hub is the first overseas branch of Startup Island TAIWAN, Taiwan's startup support initiative backed by its National Development Council.

The Tokyo Hub serves as a critical link in fostering innovation and economic growth by supporting startups and businesses in both Taiwan and Japan. As Taiwan's first international startup support office, the hub's mission is to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystems of both countries through various initiatives. It provides assistance to Taiwanese startups seeking to expand into the Japanese market and offers guidance to Japanese companies interested in entering Taiwan.

By leveraging its Tokyo presence, the hub aims to provide strategic resources, networking opportunities, and local support to entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of cross-border expansion.

Looking beyond Japan, Startup Island TAIWAN plans to continue its international outreach, with a new office set to open in Silicon Valley in January 2025. Future expansions into Southeast Asia are also on the horizon, all designed to establish a robust global network that propels Taiwanese startups into international markets and strengthens cross-regional collaboration.

Comments from Toshi Maeda, CEO of PBMC:

"Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting has been supporting Startup Island TAIWAN in various ways, such as through our media platform J-Stories, which was selected as a media partner for the 2024 Japan-Taiwan Innovation Summit held in Tokyo this September. We also created a dedicated page to promote the summit.

"I understand that my appointment as co-representative is a recognition of our ongoing support for Startup Island TAIWAN, and I am deeply honored. I look forward to continuing to support bilateral business development between Japan and Taiwan, such as helping Taiwanese startups expand into Japan and assisting Japanese companies entering Taiwan. I hope to contribute to the economic growth of both countries and the creation of innovative businesses."

Comments from Amanda Liu, Managing Director of Startup Island TAIWAN:

"Known as a tech island, Taiwan has a strong advantage in supply chains, particularly in semiconductors. Additionally, Taiwan has a long history of success in original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business and is skilled in forming close partnerships with other countries and companies. Japan, on the other hand, has a solid reputation and reliable technological expertise built over decades in the manufacturing industry. Given the similarities in our industrial structures, I believe there are many complementary aspects between our two nations.

As the executive editor of J-Stories, which focuses on startups in Japan and Asia, Mr. Maeda has extensive knowledge and experience in supporting startup communities. I am very confident in his leadership as a co-representative in Japan.

"Going forward, with the establishment of the Startup Island TAIWAN Tokyo Hub, we aim to build long-term collaborations in the Japanese market and win the trust of local partners."

About Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting, Inc.

Founded in 2010 by experienced international journalist Toshi Maeda with the mission to "connect the world with trusted content and foster a prosperous and just human society," PBMC specializes in creating diverse multilingual content that combines video, language, and technology. The company provides comprehensive services for enterprises looking to share information globally, including planning and producing articles, visual content such as videos and photos, CGI, website creation, and multilingual live event broadcasting. PBMC has a strong track record working with a wide range of clients — from major domestic and international corporations and media to startups and government agencies — establishing itself as a highly regarded international multimedia content provider.

Overview

Main Fields of Business : Multilingual content strategy-building, production and distribution; cross-border public, media and investor relations; multilingual event planning and hosting, including technical and editorial support; live-streaming and news/event conference support; news and media release production and distribution worldwide; startup and corporate media platform management, including content production

: Multilingual content strategy-building, production and distribution; cross-border public, media and investor relations; multilingual event planning and hosting, including technical and editorial support; live-streaming and news/event conference support; news and media release production and distribution worldwide; startup and corporate media platform management, including content production Headquarters : 22nd Floor, Shiroyama Trust Tower, 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

: 22nd Floor, Shiroyama Trust Tower, 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, CEO : Toshi Maeda

: Founded : June 30, 2010

: URL: https://pacificbridge.jp

About J-Stories

J-Stories is a solutions-focused media platform dedicated to introducing Japan-originated innovations that address global challenges such as environmental issues and food shortages. Since its launch in April 2022, J-Stories has published over 500 articles and has been widely disseminating innovations and ideas from Japanese startups, NGOs, and university research institutions through articles and videos.

J-Stories URLs:

English: https://jstories.media

Japanese: https://jstories.media/jp

About Startup Island TAIWAN Tokyo Hub

Startup Island TAIWAN Tokyo Hub is the first overseas office of Startup Island TAIWAN, a government-backed startup support organization from Taiwan. Established in September 2024, the Hub is dedicated to supporting business development between Japan and Taiwan.

The main activities of the Hub include:

Assisting Taiwanese startups with entering the Japanese market

Supporting Japanese companies expanding into Taiwan

Promoting Taiwanese businesses to Japanese companies and organizations

Facilitating matchmaking between Japanese companies and Taiwanese startups

Through these initiatives, the Hub aims to contribute to the economic development and creation of innovative businesses in both countries.

Overview

Headquarters : 9th Floor, Matsunaga Building, 2-1-17 Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Tokyo

: 9th Floor, Matsunaga Building, Hamamatsucho, Minato-ku, Opened : Sept. 17, 2024

: URL: https://tokyo.startupisland.tw/

