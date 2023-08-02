Toshiba Digital Solutions Partners with Aras to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aras, which provides the most powerful low-code application platform to design, build and operate complex products, announced its partnership with Toshiba Digital Solutions, a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation. Toshiba Digital Solutions will distribute Aras Innovator to other Toshiba group companies and customers. This announcement aligns with the partner agreement announced by Toshiba Digital Solutions on April 20, 2023.

Aras Innovator will integrate with Toshiba's Meister, an IoT solution for the manufacturing sector that's used to collect data and connect with factories to help companies reap the benefits of digital twin technology.

Customers will be able to realize new benefits from this partnership, including:

Complete, end-to-end product lifecycle management, from requirements and engineering, to manufacturing and operation.

An easy, low-code approach that is scalable and fully customizable.

The ability to quickly respond to rapidly changing business operations and organizational needs.

Masahiko Hisatsugu, president, Aras Japan, said: "Customer requirements are becoming increasingly complex as the manufacturing industry continues to undergo digital transformation. Working with Toshiba Digital Solutions will enable us to bring our expertise and innovative approaches to more customers as we expand our company's footprint in Japan. Together, we're helping build the future of manufacturing."

About Aras

Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Airbus, Audi, DENSO, Honda, Kawasaki, Microsoft, Mitsubishi, and Nissan are using the platform to manage complex change and traceability. Visit www.aras.com to learn more and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

