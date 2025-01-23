TOSI APPOINTS KEVIN RUTHERFORD AS CEO, USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF MISSION-DRIVEN GROWTH

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosi , an innovative food brand known for its USDA Organic-certified, gluten-free, and vegan snacks, proudly announces the appointment of Kevin Rutherford as Chief Executive Officer. A former board chair and seasoned leader in the consumer packaged goods space, Rutherford brings a dynamic vision centered on purpose, simplicity, and innovation to propel Tosi into its next phase of growth.

Kevin Rutherford, CEO of Tosi

With a mission to bring real, nutrient-dense food back to consumers, Rutherford's leadership will focus on addressing the growing demand for unprocessed, simple ingredients that prioritize health and well-being. "Tosi is about what truly matters: getting back to basics with clean, nutrient-dense foods and building a community and culture that lives and breathes this mission," said Rutherford. "In a world saturated with ultra-processed ingredients and supplement stacking, we're here to simplify nutrition and provide products that resonate with consumers seeking authenticity and purpose."

Tosi's rapid growth—with sales increasing 300% over the past few years—is a testament to its unique position in the market, fueled by shifting consumer buying habits toward less processed, clean-label foods. Under Rutherford's leadership, the company aims to reignite its true brand purpose: simplifying nutrition and delivering real, nutrient-dense products that align with its mission of "what truly matters." "Consumers are looking beyond the overused term 'better-for-you,' and Tosi is that—a product that is distinctive and differentiated," noted Rutherford.

Tosi, which translates to "true" in Finnish, was founded in 2012 by mother-daughter duo Stefanie Hults and Chelsea (Hults) Gray. With Rutherford's appointment, the co-founders will remain in critical roles, transitioning into a refined leadership structure as the company scales to unprecedented heights. "The Hults' dedication laid the foundation for Tosi's success, and I'm honored to build on their vision as we take the brand to new levels," Rutherford added.

"Kevin's passion for building mission-driven brands and his proven track record of fostering team culture make him the perfect fit for Tosi's next phase," said Stefanie Hults, co-founder of Tosi. "We're incredibly excited to have him at the helm during this pivotal moment in our journey. His leadership and vision will be instrumental as we scale to meet the growing demand for truly authentic, nutrient-dense foods."

The announcement follows a significant capital raise, with Tosi's Series B funding round led by previous investor Cambridge SPG. The round, expected to surpass $15.8 million, provides the resources needed to expand marketing efforts and amplify the brand's presence in retail and e-commerce channels.

Tosi's Series B round represents a significant milestone for Cambridge SPG, which has invested over $250 million in the organic food sector. "This investment underscores our commitment to supporting brands like Tosi that are leading the charge in transforming the food industry," said Filipp and Polina Chebotareva, Cambridge Companies SPG managing partners. "There is a critical need to clean up America's broken food system, and we're dedicated to investing even more to drive meaningful change in this space and how we consume food."

Rutherford's extensive experience at SC Johnson, Miller Brewing Co. (Molson Coors), Kashi, and Nuun® Hydration uniquely positions him to steer Tosi's trajectory toward purpose-driven growth. Known as a "culture-obsessed" leader, he emphasizes, "The team is the brand, and the brand is the team." This philosophy will be instrumental as Tosi expands its community-focused initiatives and nurtures a culture of collaboration and genuineness.

To learn more about Tosi, visit Tosi.com.

About Tosi

Tosi , a leading brand known for its USDA Organic-certified, gluten-free, and vegan snacks, was founded in 2012 by mother-daughter team Stefanie and Chelsea Hults in their kitchen. Their mission: create truly authentic, good-for-you snacks. All Tosi products are high in protein and fiber, low in sugar, soy-free, and are Non-GMO Project Verified. Tosi is available at select Whole Foods, Sprouts, and other major food retailers, as well as on Amazon and its website. Follow Tosi on Facebook , Instagram , and X .

