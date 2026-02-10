Tosi Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access

OULU, Finland and IRVING, Texas, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosi, the global pioneer in OT connectivity, today announced that it has been acknowledged as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access [1], published in February 2026. In this report, Gartner defines the CPS (Cyber Physical Systems) secure remote access products market as "products that enable employees, contractors, or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to safely and securely operate, maintain, or update CPS remotely." Gartner notes, "Organizations can deploy these products in cloud, on-premises or in a hybrid environment."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner. It reflects the trust our customers have placed in us to connect, visualize and control their OT networks," said Sakari Suhonen, CEO of Tosi USA. "From day one in 2011, making OT more secure and easier to manage has been our focus, and we will continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

To learn more about the Tosi platform, visit tosi.net.

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for CPS Secure Remote Access". By Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Sumit Rajput, 3 February 2026.

About Tosi

Tosi (formerly Tosibox) is the global pioneer in Cyber Physical Systems platforms for OT networks. Since 2011, the company has deployed solutions to connect, visualize and control hundreds of thousands of industrial devices. With headquarters in Irving, Texas and Oulu, Finland, Tosi serves 800+ customers globally and operates with 150+ partners. The company's integrated platform enables rapid deployment, comprehensive visibility, and unified control that delivers OT secure that scales.

