TOSLA and Geltor Launch the First Vegan Signaling Collagen Liquid Supplement, Powered by PrimaColl®, a Type 21 Signaling Collagen

This collaboration combines Geltor's category-defining expertise in biodesigned peptides and proteins with TOSLA's leadership in transforming breakthrough ingredients into habit-forming, great-tasting liquid rituals, designed for real-world adherence and longevity-focused supplementation.

The Signaling Collagen Shot features Geltor's ultra-potent and clinically backed FDA-cleared PrimaColl®, a biomimetic vegan type 21 signaling collagen polypeptide. A rare collagen type that can only be produced via biotech, paired with TOSLA's VELIOUS™ Flavor Technology, combining clinical efficacy with a great-tasting, easy-to-drink format that sets a new standard for collagen supplementation. The Signaling Collagen Shot is available as a 30 mL daily liquid supplement in refreshing Cherry-Raspberry flavor, featuring 1g of PrimaColl per bottle.

PrimaColl delivers targeted skin benefits designed to support key skin-signaling pathways and improve the appearance of skin. PrimaColl has been evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study of 170 women over 12 weeks, 80-92% of participants showed improvements in skin firmness, elasticity, moisturization, and wrinkle depth who consumed 1-2.5g daily.

While PrimaColl provides the scientific backbone, TOSLA brings the innovation to life through its proprietary VELIOUS™ Flavor Technology, transforming a novel biotech ingredient into a smooth, enjoyable, ready-to-drink experience. This sensorial dimension is critical in addressing one of the category's greatest barriers: consistency of use.

"TOSLA was built on the belief that efficacy alone is not enough—ritual drives results," said Uroš Gotar, Chief Innovations Officer. "Our partnership with Geltor brings together breakthrough biotechnology and sensorial design in a way that feels seamless in daily life. With PrimaColl, we are transforming advanced science into an experience consumers can look forward to, because when wellness becomes a ritual, adherence follows, and results are realized over time."

As a global leader in next-generation CDMO solutions, TOSLA specializes in translating advanced scientific innovation into scalable, compliant, and consumer-ready liquid formats through scientific co-development, clinical validation, proprietary flavor technology, and global manufacturing capabilities. Across nutricosmetics and nutraceuticals, liquid delivery systems are redefining compliance, transforming daily supplementation into a sensorial, habit-forming experience where consistency drives outcomes.

"Biodesigned ingredients like PrimaColl represent an evolution in collagen science, but innovation means nothing if it doesn't reach consumers," said Alex Lorestani, CEO and co-founder of Geltor. "Our partnership with TOSLA bridges that gap, transforming breakthrough biotechnology into a ready-to-market solution that brands can confidently launch. This collaboration proves that when you unite ingredient innovation with formulation expertise, you create something consumers actually want to use every day."

The introduction of this next-generation ingredient in a ready-to-drink format, TOSLA and Geltor are not only redefining collagen, but reshaping how advanced biotechnology integrates into everyday wellness rituals. This collaboration is intended to motivate two core audiences, topical beauty brands looking to expand into beauty-from-within and ingestible applications, and wellness brands seeking their next hero product, to bring this innovation to market. Backed by TOSLA's deep formulation and manufacturing expertise, the product is fully ready-to-market.

The TOSLA × Geltor Signaling Collagen Shot will debut at Vitafood, booth 6H108, on May 5-7, 2026 in Barcelona and NYSCC Suppliers' Day, Geltor booth 2449, May 19-20 in NYC.

PrimaColl has FDA GRAS status, but is NOT currently authorized for use in food supplements in the European Union / United Kingdom and may require pre-market authorization in Canada.

About TOSLA

TOSLA is a leader in liquid nutraceutical innovation, specializing in transforming complex scientific ingredients into highly functional, great-tasting formulations. Through advanced formulation, stability expertise, and proprietary flavor technologies, TOSLA delivers next-generation wellness solutions designed for real-world use.

About Geltor

Geltor is the category leader in biodesigned peptides and proteins, creating sustainable, high-performance ingredients for beauty, nutrition, and wellness. Using precision fermentation, Geltor develops animal-free proteins that deliver superior functionality, purity, and scalability for global brands.

SOURCE TOSLA