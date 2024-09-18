TOSOT Expands HVAC Solutions with Multi-zone Mini Split Systems, Central Air Heat Pumps, and PTAC Units

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOSOT introduces an expanded range of HVAC systems, designed to deliver energy-efficient climate control for both residential and commercial applications.

Multizone-Split Systems: Efficiency and Versatility

Featuring ultra-inverter DC technology, TOSOT Multizone-Split Systems deliver rapid and precise cooling and heating, achieving desired temperatures faster than conventional systems. The advanced inverter technology ensures precise power output control, reducing energy waste and minimizing noise.

Certified by Energy Star with a SEER2 rating of 21 and COP rating of 13, this system is ideal for energy-conscious households. Homeowners can benefit from the Energy Star rating, while contractors can apply for NEEP and other rebate programs in various states.

Designed to perform optimally in extreme climates from -22°F to 118°F, these systems are perfect for diverse weather conditions across the U.S. Their compact, flexible design allows easy installation in various settings, integrating seamlessly with multiple indoor units and smart home systems via Wi-Fi voice control. This makes them suitable for new installations and retrofits, enhancing comfort and efficiency.

Central Air Heat Pumps for Harsh Climates

The APEX Central Air Heat Pump sets a new standard in performance with its advanced triple-cylinder, two-stage inverter compressor, which offers up to 30% higher efficiency than traditional systems. Designed to handle extreme temperatures from -31°F to 129°F, it provides reliable heating and cooling throughout the year, making it ideal for both northern winters and southern summers.

The unit's innovative side-discharge design allows for versatile installation options, whether horizontally or vertically, making it adaptable to various spaces, including basements and attics. This system integrates easily into existing HVAC setups and is compatible with 24V thermostats. The gold-fin condenser enhances durability by resisting corrosion in harsh environments.

Its available rebate programs, such as the Energy Star tax rebate, make it a smart investment for upgrading from older, less efficient systems and a valuable business opportunity for contractors.

Targeted Climate Control with PTAC Units

TOSOT's PTAC units offer a compact, efficient solution for smaller spaces like hotel rooms or offices. Featuring inverter technology and built-in ventilation, these units balance comfort and air quality while maintaining energy efficiency.

About TOSOT Direct

TOSOT Direct, a subsidiary of GREE Electric Appliances, has been the exclusive U.S. distributor since 2018, providing cutting-edge HVAC solutions.

