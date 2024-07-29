Toss Securities Expands Global Footprint with Establishment of US Office

Toss Securities establishes its first global office in the U.S., aiming to expand its global presence

Kyungsoo (Peter) Kim, the current Head of Finance, will be appointed as the CEO for U.S. entity

Seungyeon Kim , CEO of Toss Securities says "The U.S. office will significantly accelerate the company's business base in the market"

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic bid to extend its global footprint, Toss Securities, a securities firm with the largest data-driven investment platform in South Korea, is set to establish a new corporate office in the United States.

Toss Securities is a subsidiary of the South Korean fintech giant, Viva Republica, which operates the financial super app Toss. Its integrated account service allows customers to conveniently trade multiple financial instruments from one account without installing a separate app.

At a recent board meeting, the company unanimously voted to approve establishing a U.S. office under the name Toss Securities Americas (TSA), which is expected to be established during the second half of this year.

Kyungsoo (Peter) Kim, the current Head of Finance of Toss Securities, will be appointed as the CEO of its new wholly owned subsidiary, TSA. This will allow Toss Securities to bolster relationships with U.S. brokers and partners.

Toss Securities is also actively pursuing various non-financial business opportunities. One of its recent collaborations includes a marketing and partnership agreement with GraniteShares, one of the leading global ETF operators in the U.S. This partnership is part of the company's efforts to identify and explore potential opportunities for business expansion.

"As a market leader in Korea for U.S. securities trading, it is a clear progression for Toss Securities to expand into the U.S. market," said Seungyeon Kim, CEO of Toss Securities. "We are already working closely with our partners in the U.S., and this establishment will significantly accelerate our business base in the market."

Toss Securities, which launched its mobile trading platform in March 2021, has been a trailblazer in the Korean investment industry as the first securities company of the mobile era. As of July 2024, the company has more than 6.1 million customers and over 3.2 million Monthly Active Users (MAU).

About Toss Securities

Toss Securities, a subsidiary company of Viva Republica, which operates the financial super app Toss, launched its customer service in March 2021. As a newly licensed securities company after 13 years, it provides user-centered services with UX/UI optimized for the mobile environment. In particular, it is the first in the industry to introduce an integrated account service that allows customers to conveniently trade multiple financial instruments from one account without installing a separate app, and as of July 2024, more than 6.1 million customers have used Toss Securities. Monthly Active Users (MAU) reach over 3.2 million to date. In addition to real-time overseas decimal stock trading, the company offers a variety of services such as community and customized content and is evolving into a data-driven investment platform.

SOURCE Toss Securities