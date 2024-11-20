Toss Securities Launches Dedicated Research Center for Retail Investors Focusing on US Stock Markets

Aims to deliver high-quality reports accessible to all Toss Securities users as a means to empower retail investors to invest in global capital markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toss Securities, a fintech securities firm with the largest data-driven investment platform in South Korea, has established its Research Center exclusively dedicated for retail investors. The Research Center will provide research reports focused on US stock markets in simple, easy-to-read formats, aiming to broaden the access of information for Korean retail investors that are investing in US capital markets.

The Toss Securities Research Center is composed of analysts with backgrounds in assessing major international players and sectors, from EV battery and chemical industries to high-growth tech stocks. Key analysts possess over 10-20 years of industry experience with an extensive background in macro and equity research, servicing both local and global institutional clients. This expertise will be key to guide research agendas that support retail investors exploring opportunities in US securities. The Center is also composed of Content Managers that collaborate with analysts to produce research reports in diverse formats from print to mobile-friendly forms and videos, increasing accessibility to retail investors.

"Our mission is to democratize access to high-quality global investment insights for Korean investors," said Younggon Lee, Head of Toss Securities Research Center. "Toss Securities is a top player in Korea that provides US securities trading services to retail investors. In line with this strong market presence, our Research Center will focus on providing market insights that investors need in order to make better informed decisions when investing in US capital markets."

The Center's initiation report analyzes why Korean retail investors should widen their portfolio into US equities and the benefits of investing in dollar assets. Next up, the Center will release a series of reports focusing on insights cleaned from direct analyst visits to Silicon Valley. These thematic reports will provide actionable intelligence of innovative and growth sectors based on real-world engagements and research.

Additionally, Toss Securities will utilize its robust data capabilities to produce data-specialized reports, delivering personalized and relevant investment insights that resonate with investors.

The Toss Securities Research Center is now live. Investors can access its reports via the Toss Securities website and Mobile Trading System. Full reports are accessible in Korean, and report summaries are provided in English.

Toss Securities launched its Research Center in September 2024, marking the first in Korea to launch a research center exclusively dedicated for retail investors. Toss Securities Research Center provides reports focused on US stock markets in simple, easy-to-read format, aiming to broaden the access of information for Korean retail investors that are investing in US capital markets. Led by Younggon Lee, Head of Research Center, the Center is composed of 3 analysts and 2 content managers.

Toss Securities, a subsidiary company of Viva Republica, which operates the financial super app Toss, launched its customer service in March 2021. As a newly licensed securities company after 13 years, it provides user-centered services with UX/UI optimized for the mobile environment. In particular, it is the first in the industry to introduce an integrated account service that allows customers to conveniently trade multiple financial instruments from one account without installing a separate app, and as of November 2024, more than 6.4 million customers have used Toss Securities. Monthly Active Users (MAU) reach over 3.3 million to date. In addition to real-time overseas fractional stock trading, the company offers a variety of services such as community and customized content and is evolving into a data-driven investment platform.

