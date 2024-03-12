TOSSIT Going Viral Online After Making a Big Splash in the United States

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOSSIT lands in the United States after blowing up in France and the rest of Europe during the pandemic in 2020. It's a fun, skill-based throwing suction cup darts game akin to traditional darts but with the rules of Bocce Ball and the French game Pétanque. The company has been successfully expanding in Europe and wants to bring its brand of fun to the United States.

The game has become increasingly popular with younger and older audiences alike and provides an escape from being on our screens. They are selling on Amazon and their website. Tossit is a suction cup darts game that sticks to any smooth surface and is easy to play with friends and family.

"This is a premium product. There might be a lot of people that have dart games similar to ours, but for the price, we offer a fun game that plays more like actual darts. Just look at the design. They actually look like darts and throw like them too. When they land with a pop, you won't want to stop playing!" said TOSSIT CEO Gaetan Ekszterowic.

The brand is getting over 25 million impressions globally per month organically on videos they post about the product on TikTok, Meta, Instagram, and YouTube. The videos are quick and easy to share and show people picking up the game for the first time and learning to play almost immediately.

TOSSIT believes that the US is a prime market for their game because it is made to be played with friends or family. They have hired a local team that works across the country in order to provide the best customer service in the United States and are shipping nationwide today.

"We wanted to have an American team that could interact with customers and give them the best service possible. We are available on Amazon and we ship to you in just a day or days. I'm so excited to see how much fun people are going to have with our product," said Head of Marketing - US Operations Javier Ruedas.

The company since launching late last year has seen a massive increase in sales. They attribute that to the high-quality of their darts compared to the competitors and will soon be releasing an ad campaign that highlights this. TOSSIT believes that because their darts are made out of food-grade, dishwasher safe silicone that their product will beat out the competition as long as they can make customers aware of the difference in quality between them.

"We are excited to make this awesome game available in the United States and have a US team available here to launch the brand. At the end of the day, we just want people to have fun. We just want everyone to get the highest quality product at the best price," says PR Lead Jason Snow.

They are available nationwide on Amazon.

Media Contact:

Jason Snow

7026909798

[email protected]

SOURCE TOSSIT