TOST ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Toast, Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Toast and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On or around September 22, 2021, Toast conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling over 21.7 million shares priced at $40.00 per share. Then, on February 16, 2023, Toast issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Among other items, Toast reported earnings per share of -$0.19, missing consensus estimates by $0.01. On this news, Toast's stock price fell $5.93 per share, or 22.84%, to close at $20.03 per share on February 16, 2023. Then, on July 19, 2023, Toast announced the removal of a $0.99 order processing fee from the Company's new version of its digital ordering suite. The processing fee, announced in June 2023, had prompted widespread complaints from restaurant operators. On this news, Toast's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 19, 2023 from $26.76 per share on July 18, 2023 to $22.56.

