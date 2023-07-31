TOST ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Toast, Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

News provided by

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

31 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Toast, Inc. ("Toast") (NYSE: TOST) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Toast and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On or around September 22, 2021, Toast conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling over 21.7 million shares priced at $40.00 per share. Then, on February 16, 2023, Toast issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Among other items, Toast reported earnings per share of -$0.19, missing consensus estimates by $0.01. On this news, Toast's stock price fell $5.93 per share, or 22.84%, to close at $20.03 per share on February 16, 2023. Then, on July 19, 2023, Toast announced the removal of a $0.99 order processing fee from the Company's new version of its digital ordering suite. The processing fee, announced in June 2023, had prompted widespread complaints from restaurant operators. On this news, Toast's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 19, 2023 from $26.76 per share on July 18, 2023 to $22.56.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Toast, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/toast-lawsuit-submission-form/?prid=42735&wire=4

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail:[email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

Also from this source

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind BioXcel Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 5, 2023

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Atlas Lithium Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 1, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.