Tostitos® and Julian Edelman Team Up to Introduce the Ultimate Gameday Snack Hack: Tostitos Salsa Cereal

For those asking themselves what Salsa Cereal is, it's exactly what it sounds like - eating chips and salsa with a bowl and spoon. It's a clever twist on the classic chips and salsa pairing that has been a gameday staple for decades, but makes it easier than ever for football fans to enjoy the game without ever needing to miss a second of the action.

A trend that first sparked on social media, this out-of-the-box snack hack - used by none other than Edelman himself - is officially reaching the masses with limited-edition Tostitos Salsa Cereal kits and a video tutorial breaking down exactly how fans can make Edelman's go-to gameday snack at home. Starting today through Oct. 17, fans can enter for a chance to win one of the kits - which includes the first-ever Tostitos "cereal" snack box featuring Edelman - by following @Tostitos on Instagram, liking the official post and commenting with #TostitosSalsaCereal and #Sweepstakes.

Didn't win a kit? No problem. Fans can still join the trend by following these easy Edelman-approved steps to make Tostitos Salsa Cereal:

Take a handful of Tostitos chips Crush the chips in your hands and add to a bowl Top with Tostitos salsa Mix together and enjoy!

"Tostitos Salsa Cereal might sound like a wild concept at first, but you have to try it to understand why it's a total game changer," said Edelman. "This instantly became my favorite way to enjoy Tostitos chips and salsa. I'm excited to finally let people in on my secret salsa snack hack and help make gameday even more delicious."

"As gameday staples, Tostitos chips and salsa have always gone hand-in-hand with watching football," said Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America. "Salsa Cereal is the latest way we're bringing fans new experiences to enjoy the game and snacks that go with it."

This football season, fans can also catch Tostitos and Edelman on their television screens through a series of hilarious spots that are part of the Tostitos "You Can't Do That" campaign. The campaign reunites football legends Edelman, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski for their first commercial together, and includes six advertisements. No matter the scenario - from a wedding, an art class, flying a plane, a funeral, a recital, or the grocery store - these icons know that you just cannot have football without Tostitos.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal US residents of the 50 US, DC, 18+ (19 in AL & NE). Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins October 3, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) and ends October 17, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Subject to Official Rules. Visit tostitos.com/SalsaCerealSweeps for Official Rules, including prize details, and limits. Sponsor: Frito-Lay, Inc.

About Tostitos

Tostitos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $25 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, and on X .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

