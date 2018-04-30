Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time

For a limited time, specially-marked Tostitos bags and Sabra Guacamole packs with the Lyft logo contain a code for up to $10 off a ride. As an added bonus to enjoying the delicious flavors of chip and dip products, the partnership with Lyft comes just in time for Cinco de Mayo — a day known for bringing friends together.

"No Cinco de Mayo party is complete without a bowl of tortilla chips and guacamole, and this year Tostitos and Sabra are making it even easier for friends to celebrate together. Sabra's guacamole is made with fresh, ripe avocados and pairs perfectly with Tostitos tortilla chips providing a quick and easy party favorite," said Sheldon Boyea, senior director of marketing, Tostitos. "We're thrilled to partner with Lyft to help Cinco celebrators get home safely."

Specially-marked bags of Tostitos chips and packs of Sabra Guacamole with the Lyft logo containing a credit toward your next ride are available now at retailers nationwide. Participating items include:

Tostitos Salsa Verde

Tostitos Salsa Ranchera

Tostitos Cantina Thin & Crispy

Tostitos Cantina Traditional

Sabra 8oz Classic Guacamole

Sabra 8oz Spicy Guacamole

Sabra 16oz Classic with Lime Guacamole

All consumers need to do is buy a specially-marked bag of Tostitos or pack of Sabra Guacamole, scan the circular Facebook Messenger code, enter the on-pack code when prompted to get a Lyft code, and then use the code to get a credit of up to $10 off in the Lyft app. Please visit Tostitos.com or Sabra.com/promos for full rules.

About Tostitos

Tostitos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $15 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About Sabra Dipping Company

Sabra Dipping Company is the leader in the Fresh Dips category. Sabra's award-winning products offer consumers fresh new ways of eating and connecting and include more than a wide range of refrigerated dips including hummus, guacamole, salsa and tzatziki. Sabra's range of offerings includes items that are non-GMO, vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, kosher and vegan and can be found nationwide in club stores, supermarkets, specialty retailers and through food service. Sabra operates a gold LEED certified factory in Virginia. Find Sabra at www.sabra.com, www.youtube.com/sabra, www.facebook.com/sabra, www.instagram.com/sabra, www.twitter.com/sabra and www.pinterest.com/sabradips.

Sabra Dipping Company is a U.S./Canadian joint venture between PepsiCo and Strauss Group.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated approximately $63 billion in net revenue in 2016, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

