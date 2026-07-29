Tostitos® Debuts New Spicy Queso Blanco Flavored Tortilla Chips Ahead of Football Season

The Official Chip & Dip Sponsor of the NFL® also introduces Tostitos® Chunky Guacamole to refrigerated aisles and welcomes back fan-favorite NFL® Team Bags

PLANO, Texas, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tostitos®, the Official Chip & Dip Sponsor of the NFL®, is kicking off football season with the launch of new Tostitos® Spicy Queso Blanco Flavored Tortilla Chips, the rollout of Tostitos® Chunky Guacamole Mild and Medium Hint of Lime-Flavored Dip and the return of limited-edition NFL® Team Bags.

Key Facts

Tostitos®, the Official Chip & Dip Sponsor of the NFL®, is kicking off football season with the launch of new Tostitos® Spicy Queso Blanco Flavored Tortilla Chips, the rollout of Tostitos® Chunky Guacamole Mild and Medium Hint of Lime-Flavored Dip and the return of limited-edition NFL® Team Bags.

NEW: Tostitos® Spicy Queso Blanco Flavored Tortilla Chips – Starting Aug. 9, Tostitos is introducing a bold new limited-time flavor inspired by the iconic chips-and-queso pairing, blending zesty queso cheese flavor with vibrant peppers and spices for a rich and vibrant taste experience.

– Starting Aug. 9, Tostitos is introducing a bold new limited-time flavor inspired by the iconic chips-and-queso pairing, blending zesty queso cheese flavor with vibrant peppers and spices for a rich and vibrant taste experience. NEW: Tostitos® Chunky Guacamole Joins Refrigerated Aisles – Beginning Aug. 10, Tostitos is bringing its signature chip-and-dip experience to the refrigerated aisle for the first time with Tostitos Chunky Guacamole Mild and Medium Hint of Lime-Flavored Dip, which start with fresh Hass avocados, and have onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and finished with a hint of lime flavor.

Beginning Aug. 10, Tostitos is bringing its signature chip-and-dip experience to the refrigerated aisle for the first time with Tostitos Chunky Guacamole Mild and Medium Hint of Lime-Flavored Dip, which start with fresh Hass avocados, and have onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and finished with a hint of lime flavor. RETURNING: Limited-Edition NFL® Team Bags – Back for football season, Tostitos fan-favorite NFL Team Bags will be available regionally beginning in August, giving fans another way to show their team pride on gameday.

"At Tostitos, we know some of life's best moments happen when people come together around great food," said Denise Truelove, Senior Vice President Marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America. "Our new limited time offering, Spicy Queso Blanco, flavor puts a bold spin on the iconic chips-and-queso pairing. Alongside the launch of Tostitos Chunky Guacamole and the return of our NFL Team Bags, we're giving fans even more ways to gather, celebrate gameday traditions and enjoy football season together."

New Tostitos® Spicy Queso Blanco Flavored Tortilla Chips

Leading the lineup is new Tostitos® Spicy Queso Blanco Flavored Tortilla Chips, which combines zesty queso cheese flavor, vibrant peppers and spices for a bold twist on the classic chips-and-queso pairing. The new flavor reflects the craft, quality, and connection behind every Tostitos chip and will be available nationwide beginning Aug. 9 in an 11-ounce bag.

Tostitos® Chunky Guacamole Hits Shelves

As announced in April, Tostitos is also bringing its signature chip-and-dip experience to the refrigerated aisle for the first time with Tostitos® Chunky Guacamole Mild and Medium Hint of Lime-Flavored Dip. Starting with Hass avocados and combined with onions, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and finished with a hint of lime flavor, the dip contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and will be available at Kroger and Walmart nationwide beginning Aug. 15 in 8-ounce, 15-ounce and six-count 2-ounce single-serve sizes.

With nearly three-quarters of Americans (74%) choosing chips and dip while watching football1, Tostitos Chunky Guacamole arrives on shelves just ahead of NFL kickoff. Tostitos Chunky Guacamole is Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, kosher and gluten free.

Limited-Edition NFL® Team Bags Return

Returning this season with a refreshed design, limited-edition NFL Team Bags will be available regionally beginning in August. This year's packaging brings team pride to life with more fan-focused graphics and an even stronger celebration of NFL fandom.

Starting August 10, fans can scan codes on participating Tostitos® NFL team bags, select packaging and in-store displays to register and enter a code from participating products for a chance to win NFL team-inspired prizes or experiences. Through December 6, 2026, fans can enter for an opportunity to score a gameday experience, team gear, tailgate items, or other merch2.

Whether cheering from the couch or the tailgate, fans can represent their favorite teams with fan-favorite franchises including the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, and more.

For more information and to stay up to date on the latest news from Tostitos, follow along with the brand on social media or visit the website.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

1 Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of PepsiCo Foods. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026.

2 Limit one (1) prize per household. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. See Official Rules for alternative method of entry and prize details at tostitosgamedayexperiences.com.

SOURCE PepsiCo Foods U.S.