Tot Squad Announces New Parent Services Now Available at Target.com.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tot Squad, the innovative technology platform dedicated to supporting parents with everything from sleep consulting to feeding support and car seat installation, today announced that its services are now available at Target.com and can easily be added to baby registries, or purchased independently.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Target so that new and expecting parents now have access to our New Parent Support & Services during one of the most important times in their lives," said Tot Squad CEO, Jennifer Saxton. "By offering expecting parents the option to register for services and experiences, we serve as the proverbial 'village' - or 'squad' - for new parents."

Tot Squad is a unique company that offers new parents much-needed assistance during those first few months after bringing home a newborn and for the early childhood years. With an experienced team of experts available nearly around the clock, Tot Squad experts provide invaluable advice on everything from sleep training and breastfeeding tips to car seat installations and more.

The collaboration between Tot Squad and Target creates an exciting opportunity for expecting families who want access to expert advice without having to leave the house. New parents can now add Tot Squad's services directly onto their registry or purchase them separately - making it easier than ever before for families to get the help they need when they need it most.

With its new availability at Target.com – Tot Squad is giving new parents everywhere an extra set of hands when it comes to caring for their little ones.

About Tot Squad

Founded by parents, for parents, Tot Squad is a marketplace that connects parents with trusted providers. Offering a range of services, Tot Squad is dedicated to supporting parents throughout their journey, ensuring they receive the assistance and advice they need. For more information, visit www.totsquad.com.

