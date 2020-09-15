Total Air Group Supports WheelTug Test Drive at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Air Group, a Memphis-based FAA-Certified Repair Station and a subsidiary of Flight Test Aerospace, is poised to make history supporting WheelTug as a program partner during the WheelTug Test Drive event at Memphis International Airport on September 15. The revolutionary in-wheel electric taxi system will be undertaking a series of invitation-only demonstrations to display both the WheelTug and WheelTug Vision product as it marches forward towards Certification.

The evolutionary system developed by WheelTug utilizes the aircraft's Auxiliary Power Unit to power an electric motor housed within the nose wheel assembly that will allow the aircraft operator to save time, fuel, and introduce a positive environmental impact to the aviation industry by cutting carbon emissions. The system can be installed with no permanent modifications to the aircraft in a matter of hours and will start generating cost savings and eco-friendly results on the first use.

Total Air Group has been working with WheelTug since 2014 as both a program partner and as the selected FAA Repair Station tasked with the installation, in-service support, and product evolution of this industry changing e-taxi system.

CEO of Total Air Group, Tracy Silvius, stated: "We are thrilled to be a partner to WheelTug and assist in developing technology that we believe will have the same dramatic impact within the aviation industry in terms of time savings as the transition from piston airliners to jets."

