Total Brain Joins the American Heart Association's Center for Health Technology & Innovation to Study Uses of Heart Rate Variability Data to Reduce Stress and Risk of Cardiovascular Incidents

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain, a neuroscience-based mental health and fitness platform, is joining the American Heart Association's Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators Network. The Association's Center is focused on building and fostering health technologies and relationships in pursuit of innovative and scalable solutions across the healthcare market.

The Center helps members of its Innovators Network in the healthcare technology field align and integrate their technology with Association's digital resources to encourage development and adoption of digital healthcare solutions. Through this collaboration, Total Brain aims to study the validity and reliability trade-offs involved in using continuous heart rate variability (HRV) signals to measure and affect stress and high blood pressure. Smart watch and other wearable device makers will be invited to participate in the study in exchange for insights, benchmarking information and product integration opportunities.

"We are thrilled to join the American Heart Association's Innovators Network. By combining Total Brain's vast neuroscientific expertise and innovative platform with the American Heart Association's cardiovascular expertise and resources, we are well-positioned to further understand the connection between the brain and the heart," said Louis Gagnon, CEO of Total Brain.

The brain and heart are highly connected. An estimated 44 million U.S. adults experience a mental health condition each year1. Those with a mental health condition are at 67% higher risk of heart disease2. They are also 85% more likely to suffer a heart attack3 and 3 times more likely to develop hypertension4. There is a need for the brain and the heart worlds to deeply collaborate and generate precious insights that may prevent or better treat conditions involving both mental and cardiovascular health issues.

"We're excited to see Total Brain incorporate the Association's condition management plans, called CarePlans, into this study and we look forward to applying our unique cardiovascular research expertise to help improve health education and health engagement," said Patrick Wayte, Senior Vice President of the American Heart Association's Center for Health Technology & Innovation.

Total Brain is based in San Francisco, U.S. and publicly listed in Sydney, AUS (ASX:TTB). Total Brain is a mental health and fitness platform powered by the largest standardized brain database and has over 600,000 registered users. Its SaaS platform helps people scientifically measure and optimize their brain capacities while managing the risk of common mental conditions. Benefits for employers and payers across the United States include productivity improvement and healthcare cost reduction. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

