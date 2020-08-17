Total Brain Taps Healthcare Industry Veteran Melissa Frieswick As Chief Revenue Officer

Total Brain leverages digital neuroscience to help individuals measure, improve and manage their brain capacities and the risk that they get impaired by mental health conditions. Total Brain works with employers, consumer groups and health providers who want to accelerate and augment professional care and ensure 24/7 access to science-backed, data-driven self-care.

Frieswick has focused her career on improving healthcare within the U.S. and globally, working with some of the most forward-thinking employers, payers and consultants. Immediately prior to joining Total Brain, she served as Chief Revenue Officer at Maven, a digital healthcare company that earned the top spot on Fast Company's 2020 Most Innovative Health list for their work with women and families. Frieswick's extensive career in the healthcare industry also includes being a member of the early leadership team that scaled Virgin Pulse, part of Richard Branson's famed Virgin Group and the global leader within the health and wellbeing market.

"Melissa brings two decades of highly relevant experience in the employer sponsored total rewards and SaaS industries and is a terrific asset as we continue to bring more Fortune 1,000 and healthcare companies on board," said Louis Gagnon, CEO, Total Brain. "Melissa's breadth of expertise and her strong track record for driving revenue and business performance will enhance our position as the definitive source of mental health and brain performance technology."

"I am thrilled to serve as Total Brain's Chief Revenue Officer," noted Frieswick. "It is a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers innovative, disruptive mental health solutions at a time when our nation and the world is experiencing a mental health crisis of unprecedented proportions. I am committed to enabling our leaders and people to fulfill their passion to make mental health resources a priority among corporations nationwide and reach a vast market in need of mental wellbeing support."

Added Frieswick, "I joined Total Brain because I see an excellent opportunity to accelerate growth with a large market, great leadership and a pioneering product."

Total Brain is a mental health and brain performance self-monitoring and self-care platform with over 850,000 registered users. Its SaaS platform enables self-monitoring of the 12 brain capacities that define mental health, as well as the risk of common mental health conditions. Total Brain also offers a self-care program made up of positive psychological tools, brain training tools, and breath and meditation tools and courses that help individuals maximize their mental health. With Total Brain, individuals can improve their self-awareness and brain performance, and companies can achieve better health outcomes, lower pharmaceutical claims, and improve employee performance and productivity. To learn more, visit www.totalbrain.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

