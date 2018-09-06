Total Brings TOTAL FOLIA to Market

TOTAL FOLIA provides substantial productivity gains through outstanding cooling and lubrication properties, reduction of process stops, longer tool life and reduced operating costs. Tooling costs in machining are a significant component of operating costs and because TOTAL FOLIA allows high temperatures to be reached, the tenacity of the tool and its natural wear increase.

TSUSA is committed to energy that is affordable, reliable and clean, in compliance with the highest safety and environmental standards and is proud to bring such a tangible solution to the challenges faced in the metalworking industry. Moreover, TOTAL FOLIA addresses three important focus areas: health, safety and environment.

Health Benefits: bio sourced, no smell, no fumes due to high cooling power, no skin irritation due to lack of mineral oils, cleaner operations and workspace.

Safety Benefits: limited inventory due to less stock keeping unit, non-slippery and spotless flooring, less hazardous components.

Environmental Benefits: long fluid lifespan, less hazardous to the environment, normal waste treatment methods can be applied, bio-sourced raw materials.

TSUSA continues to differentiate from competitors by listening to its customers and bringing safe and clean working conditions to market with TOTAL FOLIA. TSUSA will be exhibiting at the International Manufacturing Technology Show in Chicago, IL over September 10-15, 2018 to launch TOTAL FOLIA. Visit Total at booth 121246 on Level 2 of the East Building at McCormick Place.

About Total Specialties USA, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Total Specialties USA, Inc. is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the Total Group. Total Lubricants, a business unit of Total Specialties USA, Inc. offers a comprehensive range of oils, greases and special products for a range of industries. Our products are sold through a comprehensive network of distributors, direct channels and an online presence.

About Total Lubrifiants

Total Lubrifiants is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of engine oils and lubricants. It has 41 production plants worldwide and more than 5,800 employees in 150 countries. Total Lubrifiants offers innovative, efficient and environmentally responsible products and services developed by more than 130 researchers at its R&D center. Total Lubrifiants is a partner of choice for the automotive, industrial and marine markets.

About the Marketing & Services Division of Total

The Marketing & Services division of Total develops and markets products primarily derived from crude oil, along with all of the associated services. Its 31,000 employees are present in 110 countries and its products and services offers are sold in 150 countries. Every day, Total Marketing & Services serves more than 8 million customers in its network of over 16,000 service stations in 65 countries. As the world's fourth largest distributor of lubricants and the leading distributor of petroleum products in Africa, Total Marketing & Services operates 50 production sites worldwide where it manufactures the lubricants, bitumen, additives, special fuels and fluids that sustain its growth.

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

