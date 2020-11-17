Total Comfort Group Expands Operations Into Florida With Its Latest Branch Office in Lakeland

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Comfort Group, a leading provider of HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, and plumbing services throughout the United States, is proud to announce its self-performing expansion into the state of Florida. A new branch office located in Lakeland, Florida, will support its self-performing push in the region.

"I am excited about our continued expansion throughout the region," according to Frank Bacchetta, President and CEO of Total Comfort Group. "It's been our long-standing goal to expand our best-in-class service to our clients throughout the south. As we continue to build our presence throughout the region, Florida will serve an essential role in our company's growth strategy."

Founded in 2008, Total Comfort Group offers HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, lighting, technology solutions, and project management services to national retailers, restaurants, and commercial multi-site properties nationwide.

For more information, visit www.total-cg.com, or contact Total Comfort Group at 732-527-0091 or [email protected].

About Total Comfort Group

Total Comfort Group is one of the nation's top-performing HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, and plumbing contractors in the United States. The company, well known for its technical prowess and stellar 24/7 customer service, opened its doors in 2008 and hasn't stopped growing since. They now offer HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, lighting, technology solutions, and project management services to national retailers, restaurants, and commercial multi-site properties. The Total Comfort Group attributes its success to its team members and their commitment to customer service, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

