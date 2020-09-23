Total Digestive Wellness from Ayurvedic Roots

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental health brand YouVeda is bringing new depth to the health and wellness industry. YouVeda's product line is packaged in a box containing a 30-day supply of supplements formulated to specifically target wellness goals, rather than individual ingredients. One of the best-selling offerings in the brand's product line is YouVeda's My Healthy Digestion Supplement Kit.

The daily herbal packets in YouVeda's My Healthy Digestion kit contain:

- One capsule of an herbal digestive support supplement with curcumin, licorice root, and triphala. The goal of each of these ingredients is to address a different part of the digestive system, for example, "Deglycyrrhizinated (DGL) licorice root helps the body adapt to stress and is used to support stomach health, optimize mucus production, and promote healthy gut function."

- A multi-vitamin providing readily absorbed active form ingredients in a ustained-released capsule for all around body support.

- One capsule of powdered Beta Glucan. Beta Glucan is researched as an immune support supplement and contains healthy fiber to help gut bacteria thrive.

- One capsule of YouVeda™ GI Enzyme (Delayed-Release), which is a vegan capsule featuring "a blend of all digestive enzymes, which break down carbohydrates, proteins, and fats."

- One 50 billion count probiotic vegan capsule, which includes Lactobacillus, Bifidum, Saccharomyces, Streptococcus, and Bacillus species.

Total wellness begins with a healthy gut and healthy digestion, and understanding how each supplement works synergistically with another is a major component of YouVeda's innovative approach. YouVeda is bringing Ayurvedic wellness to the supplemental health market by introducing this often under-represented practice in a way that is easy for customers to use and understand.

Youveda's Healthy Digestion kit has been a popular product, and rightly so. Healthy digestion has even been the topic of a recent podcast released by YouVeda's founder and CEO, Gunny Sodhi. The creation of Sodhi's podcast falls perfectly in line with YouVeda's mission statement concerning holistic wellness.

YouVeda knows that wellness does not begin and end with supplements alone, so Sodhi wanted to offer new and interesting ways for his customers and fans to become involved with their healthy lifestyle. YouVeda's My Healthy Digestion Supplement Kit is available through the brand's company website, along with the digestive health podcast from YouVeda's founder, titled "Ayurvedic Tips To Help With Digestion And Igniting The Digestive Fire." Look for the YouVeda on Amazon.com and various other e-commerce stores as the brand increases its exposure throughout 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Richard Fleck

(954) 359-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE YouVeda