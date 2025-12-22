Total Directional Services Announces Entry into Canada and Appointment of CEO

Strategic changes designed to position the company for further growth.

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Directional Services, LLC (" Total Directional "), a leading provider of directional drilling and measurement-while-drilling (MWD) services, today announced as part of its long-term growth plans that it has entered the Canadian market through the formation of a new Calgary-based company, TDS Energy Services Inc. (" TDS Energy "), and appointed Tim Hart as the Chief Executive Officer. Nathan Koshman, Founder and CEO of Total Directional, will serve as President and Chief Operating Officer of TDS Energy, providing continuity and operational alignment as the company expands its footprint beyond the United States.

Total Directional enters Canada with Calgary-based TDS Energy Services and appoints Tim Hart as CEO. Post this Total Directional Services expands into Canada with the formation of Calgary-based TDS Energy Services Inc., marking a key milestone in the company’s international growth strategy.

Mr. Hart has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector spanning technical, operational, and financial leadership roles. He began his career at a multinational integrated petroleum company with roles in Canada and Europe, followed by an extensive investment banking career that included covering energy service companies in Canada and oil and gas companies in both Canada and the United States.

"The entry into Canada and the appointment of Tim will help facilitate the next stage of growth for Total Directional," said Nathan Koshman. "Tim's technical foundation and deep capital markets experience will be instrumental as we pursue our next growth phase, and I welcome him to our team."

"Total Directional has grown to be the largest directional driller in the United States, operating in every major basin by delivering excellent performance and top-quality equipment to its clients," said Tim Hart. "I look forward to working with Nathan and the team he has built to further grow the company."

About Total Directional Services Total Directional Services is the leading MWD and directional drilling service provider operating in every major basin in the United States. The company delivers a full suite of downhole services and technology focused on performance, reliability, and safety. With a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and a strong employee-ownership culture, Total Directional Services provides solutions tailored to its clients' needs across a wide range of drilling environments.

Building on its U.S. footprint, Total Directional Services' long-term growth strategy includes pursuing operations in Canada and Argentina.

totaldirectional.com

SOURCE Total Directional Services, LLC