Total Economic Impact™ Study: 496% Three Year ROI from Tasktop Viz

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasktop today announced the findings of a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting that reveals organizations using the Tasktop Viz value stream management solution realize an average return on investment (ROI) of 496% over a three year period, with the platform paying for itself in less than three months.

Designed to help organizations identify and remove bottlenecks, eliminate waste and accelerate delivery, Tasktop Viz allows large, traditional companies to deliver software with the speed and scale of digital natives. Tasktop customers are global leaders in financial services, insurance, government and manufacturing, including BMW, CGI, E*Trade and T-Mobile, along with half of the Fortune 100.

According to one CIO of a major Tasktop customer interviewed for the TEI study, "Tasktop has the vision, which we use to translate how we operate across the entire business — not just software. We have completely changed how we operate in hardware delivery, software and project management. Tasktop was the only player that provided the holistic view of how everything happens from when we take an order to when we deliver for a customer."

Prior to using Tasktop Viz, TEI interviewees' organizations struggled with inefficient delivery processes. This included inconsistent usage of tools and metrics across production teams, which limited the ability to measure organizational productivity or identify areas for improvement. As a result, the organizations experienced production delays, missed deadlines and experienced friction between business and delivery teams.

Interviewees also said their organizations had to manually collect and analyze data in an ad-hoc manner. This was a challenging task and not easily repeatable. Some of the interviewees' firms invested in data lakes and analytics tools, although these proved costly in terms of licensing and labor for integration and management.

Tasktop Viz Reduces Customer Churn; Improves Productivity and Business-level Value

After the investment in Tasktop Viz, the interviewees' organizations implemented the Flow Framework across development and business teams, which resulted in:

Reduced delivery costs by 3% to 7% over three years.

Reduced reporting and analytics burden for managers, saving managers 2.5 hours per week.

Improved employee morale and reduced turnover by 10%.

License savings from discontinued management tools of more than $600,000 .

A senior software engineering manager for a transportation firm said: "Viz has shifted a lot of the conversations from where we are focusing on trying to improve. A lot of the initial conversation was that engineering needs to go faster. But when we looked at the actual data, what we found was the lead time between starting a conversation about some feature or change that needed to occur until [when] it was prioritized for the engineering team to actually consider was upwards of 60 days. The development time from when it became prioritized for the engineering team to when it was done and deliverable [is now] two days."

In addition to the quantified benefits above, the Forrester Consulting TEI study also reported reduced customer churn and improved competitiveness, easy identification of processes that would benefit from automation, more informed vendor selection and other significant business-level optimizations.

"This study commissioned by Forrester Consulting shows just how costly it is for companies to continue their digital transformation efforts without a common vocabulary or scorecard connecting software delivery with business outcomes. The findings, based on real customer interviews, represent the minimum that enterprises are currently achieving with Tasktop when their business leaders are armed with greater visibility into their value streams and a common framework for measuring performance, " said Neelan Choksi, COO and President at Tasktop. "Business success is all about optimizing investments, and you simply cannot optimize what you cannot measure. Tasktop Viz intelligently merges the complex metrics of every team, visualizes every value stream in a master dashboard and allows business leaders to confidently invest. Tasktop's customers also raved about improved customer experience, happier employees and superior competitive positioning, demonstrating that the measured 496% ROI is just the tip of the iceberg."

Forrester Consulting TEI Methodology

Forrester Consulting interviewed Tasktop customers to assess the costs, benefits, risks and opportunities associated with using Tasktop Viz. The firm then designed a composite organization and financial model based on those interviews to construct a framework for prospective customers to evaluate the potential financial impact of Tasktop Viz on their organizations. Given the increasing sophistication of ROI analyses related to IT investments, Forrester's TEI methodology provides a complete picture of the total economic impact of purchase decisions.

