'Total Economic Impact Study' Confirms BlackBerry Cylance Implementation Delivers 99% Return on Investment

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB: TSX:BB) today announced Forrester found that BlackBerry Cylance's AI-driven endpoint security products delivered a 99 percent return on investment.

Commissioned by BlackBerry Cylance, Forrester conducted the Total Economic Impact (TEI) framework for organizations considering CylancePROTECT® and CylanceOPTICS™. As part of the framework, Forrester interviewed the head of cybersecurity at a multinational manufacturing company running CylancePROTECT and CylanceOPTICS on 45,000 endpoints in 500 locations across 14 countries. The organization experienced the following quantified benefits:

$8.4 million savings from decommissioning a legacy on-premise endpoint security solution.

from decommissioning a legacy on-premise endpoint security solution. 10% improvement in security team productivity enabling teams to proactively focus on threat hunting instead of reactive troubleshooting.

enabling teams to proactively focus on threat hunting instead of reactive troubleshooting. 25% reduction in cost of a major security breach by using AI to prevent malicious applications and attacks from executing.

by using AI to prevent malicious applications and attacks from executing. 95% reduction in lost time for end-users due to faster threat investigation and remediation.

due to faster threat investigation and remediation. 97% reduction in machine reimaging meaning less lost end-user time and time saved by IT team.

meaning less lost end-user time and time saved by IT team. Elimination of manual software audits due to greater control over employee software downloads with BlackBerry Cylance.

due to greater control over employee software downloads with BlackBerry Cylance. No major malware attacks following the installation of CylancePROTECT and CylanceOPTICS.

Additional benefits of CylancePROTECT and CylanceOPTICS uncovered by the Forrester study include the ability to withstand threats without a cloud connection, eliminating the need for daily scans and updates and decommission additional endpoint security tools. The study also found that CylancePROTECT and CylanceOPTICS provided additional control over employee software downloads, which limits the burden on system resources.

"Forrester's study reinforces both the key business benefits that can be delivered by BlackBerry Cylance's industry-leading native AI security solutions and a compelling and achievable return on investment for customers," said Sasi Murth, vice president of BlackBerry Cylance product and solution marketing at BlackBerry. "The results confirm the predictive advantage of our endpoint security solutions, and how they work to deliver improved threat protection, faster threat response and remediation, and improved visibility and control over employee activity."

Download the Total Economic Impact of CylancePROTECT and CylanceOPTICS study here: cylance.com/forresterTEI.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

(519) 888-7465

investor_relations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Related Links

http://www.blackberry.com

