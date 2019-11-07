Total Economic Impact Study Reveals 442 Percent ROI for IntSights External Threat Protection Suite

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights , the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, today released a newly commissioned Forrester Consulting study quantifying the Total Economic Impact™ and benefits of the IntSights External Threat Protection Suite. The study shows that organizations that leverage IntSights can gain $2.5 million in operational and security-related cost savings, and an ROI of 442 percent over three years.[1]

Key Findings: IntSights Can Deliver Significant Value

IntSights' unique automated dark web intelligence capabilities reduce the time security analysts spend searching for threats by 75 percent.

Security teams take down phishing domains, malicious mobile apps, and fake social media profiles 66 percent more efficiently.

Companies using the IntSights platform to identify and prevent threats save more than $600K in cleanup expense.

IntSights also monitors for threats targeting non-cyber assets, and has been used to prevent physical attacks directed at key employees.

Assure compliance with legal and regulatory obligations including GDPR, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and more.

IntSights preserves brand image by helping organizations prevent loss of customer records and taking down counterfeit profiles or domains.

"Recognition of the ROI of IntSights is no surprise to our current global customers, who enjoy the benefits of the platform every day," said Guy Nizan, Co-Founder & CEO of IntSights. "With a 442 percent ROI, the security and operational efficiencies customers achieve with our platform outperform all other next-generation threat intelligence solutions as well as many of the recent cybersecurity unicorn IPOs. That means we are delivering tremendous value to our customers as well as our investors."

To download a copy of the study, please visit: https://intsights.com/resources/the-total-economic-impact-of-the-intsights-external-threat-protection-suite .

About IntSights:

IntSights is revolutionizing cybersecurity operations with the industry's only all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. Our unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities enable continuous monitoring of an enterprise's external digital profile across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify emerging threats and orchestrate proactive response. Tailored threat intelligence that seamlessly integrates with security infrastructure for dynamic defense has made IntSights one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit: intsights.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

[1] Results of the Total Economic Impact™ of the IntSights External Threat Protection Suite, an October 2019 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of IntSights, are for a composite organization based on interviewed customers.

