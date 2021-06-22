Total Economic Impact Study Shares School Benefits Brought to Life by Promethean ActivPanel

SEATTLE, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean® , a leading global education technology company, today announced the release of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of the company that examines the potential return on investment for schools that deploy Promethean ActivPanel® interactive displays in classrooms. The ActivPanel display promotes a student-centric approach to learning through interactive touchscreen functionality, lesson delivery software, and the ability to cast or share content from other devices to support remote, hybrid, and in-person learning.

Through 153 surveyed participants, five customer interviews, and data aggregation, Forrester found that school districts experienced the following ActivPanel benefits:

64% saw and increase in teacher and student engagement

61% saw an increase in student collaboration in the classroom

66% saw an improvement in teacher satisfaction

21% reduction in time spent on lesson planning and delivery increasing teacher productivity

48% decline in IT support requests improving IT efficiencies

54% reduction in annual spend on printing materials

The study comes at a time where legacy technology within classrooms is becoming less reliable and practical for all learning environments. Schools dealing with this challenge are looking to invest in new education technology conducive to strong student engagement, intuitive for teachers, and easy to maintain. The report, titled "The Total Economic Impact (TEI) of Promethean ActivPanel," provides these schools with a framework to better understand the financial and qualitative impacts of the ActivPanel investment.

The report explores additional ways the Promethean ActivPanel facilitates a better learning environment through higher engagement and collaboration opportunities that lead to improved student performance. It also analyzes the five-year present value financial impact for the panel, resulting in a 12% return on investment and payoff within four years.

"We're proud to showcase how the Promethean ActivPanel creates new opportunities for student engagement and allows educators to innovate while reducing costs for districts," said Cheryl Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Promethean. "This study acts as an important validator for how our solution brings new efficiencies, classroom modernization, and financial benefits to schools. Schools that invest in ActivPanels can do so with confidence regarding their impact and ROI."

To download the study, click here .

About Promethean

Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

Promethean and ActivPanel are registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the U.S. and/or other countries around the world.

Media Contact

Madeline Kalicka, Karbo Communications for Promethean

(240)-427-8961

[email protected]

SOURCE Promethean