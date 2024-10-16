Total Economic Impact Study Shows 424% ROI for Organizations That Used DDI's Leadership Development Subscription

Clients reported improvements in employee retention and leader productivity, as well as a more strategic approach to learning & development

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDI, a global leadership company, today released the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study examines the potential return on investment (ROI) that enterprises could realize with a DDI Leadership Development Subscription.

To better understand the benefits and costs of investing in DDI's Leadership Development Subscription, Forrester interviewed four clients across the healthcare, retail and manufacturing industries and aggregated their experiences into a single composite organization with $5 billion in annual revenue and 10,000 employees. The representative interviews and financial analysis found that the composite organization experienced benefits adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $6.78 million and an ROI of 424% over a three-year period.

Prior to partnering with DDI, these organizations struggled with fragmented, resource-constrained learning and development (L&D) programs – which negatively impacted employee satisfaction, engagement and retention. Over the course of three years using DDI's Leadership Development Subscription, the composite organization realized benefits including:

Improved employee retention by 12%. L&D professionals rely on DDI's expertise, content, and convenient and varied learning modalities to reach leaders and teach them skills and behaviors to engage more effectively with employees. This ultimately improved company culture, employee satisfaction, and retention.

Improved productivity for leaders by up to 8,750 hours per year. DDI's training enables leaders to manage more effectively and efficiently, saving them 5 hours each year per direct report.

Saved L&D professionals 1.5 months each year in content creation. DDI enables organizations to align leadership development programs with their business strategy, then scale these programs to reach leaders at all levels using high-quality content and technology designed to engage leaders. Instead of dedicating 1.5 months per year to content development, L&D professionals can shift their focus to strategic planning and development personalization.

"We believe leaders are an organization's most valuable asset – and this study reinforces that conviction," said Verity Creedy, VP of product management at DDI. "Our approach to leadership development focuses on sustained behavior change, equipping leaders and their organizations with the resilience needed to thrive in today's rapidly changing business landscape."

To read the full TEI study, visit ddiworld.com/research/roi-of-ddi-subscription.

About DDI

DDI is a global leadership consulting firm that helps organizations hire, promote and develop exceptional leaders. From first-time managers to C-suite executives, DDI is by leaders' sides, supporting them in every critical moment of leadership. Built on five decades of research and experience in the science of leadership, DDI's evidence-based assessment and development solutions enable millions of leaders around the world to succeed, propelling their organizations to new heights. For more information, visit ddiworld.com.

